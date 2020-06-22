You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's new marine fuel contract seen attracting strong industry, investor interest

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 12:57 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's marine fuel futures contract that debuts on Monday on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) is likely to attract strong interest, despite weakened ship fuel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, industry participants said.

The new low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) contract features marine fuel meeting stricter international emissions rules and is the latest commodity futures product - and second oil contract after Shanghai crude - open to foreign investment.

With few competitors, the contract stands a fair chance to grow into an Asian benchmark for shipping fuel, said traders and brokers, especially as about 20 Chinese refineries are freshly equipped to produce the low-sulphur fuel.

The contract could also further Beijing's ambition to build a bunkering hub in eastern China's Zhoushan port to challenge Singapore for the multi-billion dollar shipping fuel market.

"The listing is hugely attractive for physical enterprises, institutional investors and retail investors," said Xu Lei, a manager at Xiandai Resource Co, an eastern China trading company planning to trade the contract.

SEE ALSO

China eases green rules for petrol-electric hybrids, giving makers space to manoeuvre

Senior managers at state refiners and global trading firms told Reuters they are also keen to trade the contract and will monitor the market from Monday.

The exchange will pick about a dozen financial investors as market makers to boost initial liquidity, said INE officials.

"We hope to provide the market a better tool to hedge risks as the global shipping industry transforms from high to low-sulphur fuel and satisfy the need for an Asian marine fuel benchmark," said one INE executive.

The INE sources declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

China removed a consumption tax on fuel oil this year and issued its first-ever supply quotas for 10 million tonnes of the new 0.5 per cent sulphur marine fuel, earlier relying on imports from Singapore for its bonded bunkering market of about 12 million tonnes a year.

Compared to Shanghai crude, the LSFO contract has a more diversified investor base that includes traders and bunker operators, on top of the mostly state refiners and financial investors that dominate the crude contract.

China also has a high-sulphur fuel oil contract for domestic trade, listed on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. It has recorded healthy volumes the past two years and will continue to trade, INE officials said, although its physical market has shrunk with the change of shipping fuel emissions rules.

RETAIL INVESTORS, BUNKER SUPPLIERS

With a lower threshold for opening an account at 100,000 yuan (S$19,650) versus 500,000 yuan for crude oil, the LSFO contract could draw more retail investors.

"With the tax waiver, domestic refinery production has become the main force that will give us pricing advantage and trading volumes," said Yang Jiaming, an analyst at CITIC Futures, adding that the contract's volumes could top Singapore's over-the-counter LSFO swaps.

China has 14 licensed bonded bunker suppliers, four of whom have said they will trade the LSFO contract.

"We'll be closely monitoring the contract and will jump in once arbitrage opportunities between Singapore and North Asia emerge," said a Beijing-based executive with a global trader.

The contract faces challenges such as limited warehouse space, an issue that squeezed deliveries against the INE crude contract in April.

INE also has stricter product specifications - such as for viscosity and density - than those prevailing in Singapore trade, and this may hamper arbitrage deliveries, traders said.

INE did not immediately respond to requests for comment about these market concerns.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Water hyacinth pest chokes Iraq's vital waterways

PG&E wins final approval for its bankruptcy reorganisation

Oil prices edge up on tighter supply, but demand concerns check gains

From Spam to corned beef, sales of canned meat are booming

Hedge funds cut bullish bets on US crude from near 2-year high

Oil resumes weekly winning streak on gradual demand recovery

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 12:54 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore stocks to see 'sustained rebound' on 'imminent' economic recovery: Morgan Stanley

SINGAPORE'S equity valuations have bottomed, and a "sustained rebound" is now underway as the market shifts its...

Jun 22, 2020 12:51 PM
Government & Economy

Keeping supply chains open is one key global priority in the wake of Covid-19: MAS chief

COUNTRIES should resist the temptation to retreat behind respective borders, even as Covid-19 revealed how dependent...

Jun 22, 2020 12:48 PM
Real Estate

US home-mortgage delinquencies reach highest level since 2011

[LOS ANGELES] US home-mortgage delinquencies climbed in May to the highest level since November 2011 as the pandemic...

Jun 22, 2020 12:33 PM
Transport

Virgin Australia bondholders working on potential revival plan: source

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings bondholders are working on a revival plan for the airline involving a debt-to-...

Jun 22, 2020 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan boosts domestic defence development plan with new jet

[TAICHUNG] Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen oversaw the first public test flight of a new locally designed and made...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.