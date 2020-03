Asia's top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, said the coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact on first quarter production and operations.

[BEIJING] Asia's top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, said the coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact on first quarter production and operations.

The company, which will trim 2020 capital expenditure by 2.5 per cent , was making a detailed plan to reduce capex and would report this in April during first-quarter earnings, a company official said during a conference call on Monday.

