You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's Sinopec starts hiring for new risk management unit

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 4:15 PM

file7abmtk5ggw119midgn0v (1).jpg
China Petrochemical, or Sinopec Group, has started hiring for six top management positions for a new commodities risk management unit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] China Petrochemical, or Sinopec Group, has started hiring for six top management positions for a new commodities risk management unit, according to a statement posted on the state energy company's official WeChat account on Sunday.

Formally known as Sinopec Chaoyang Risk Management and with a registered capital of 300 million yuan (S$59 million), the new firm will provide financial services for the oil and chemical sector including hedging and inventory management, Sinopec said.

The new entity was launched after historic declines in the oil market earlier this year as lockdowns to curb the coronavirus pandemic stalled human movement and economic activities.

"The Chaoyang Firm aims to turn price volatility in raw material and manufactured products into tradable derivative products, and help producers mitigate risks in massive price fluctuations and inventory loss," the statement said.

The new entity, based in Shanghai and affiliated to Sinopec's existing commodities futures brokerage arm, is a pilot programme spearheaded by the group's asset management department, the firm said.

SEE ALSO

China oil titans plan joint crude buying to add market clout

Sinopec will be looking for qualified candidates with at least eight years of industry or financial sector experiences for the managing director role and deputy general manager.

In the job description for the oil director, the role covers futures products such as crude oil, bitumen, fuel oil and refined fuel products, while the chemicals director will be in charge of products such as polypropylene and methanol.

Sinopec is the parent of China Petroleum and Chemical, or Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner. It's also China's largest petrochemical producer.

The group's trading arms such as Unipec and Sinopec Fuel Oil Company operate their own risk management teams.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China oil titans plan joint crude buying to add market clout

Gold edges closer to US$1,800 as virus cases surpass 10 million

Australian lobby touts plan for one million jobs in clean-energy sector

Australia's Ampol CEO sees growth opportunities post-Covid

Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine

UK's Ofgem proposes permanent measures to help vulnerable energy customers

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 04:36 PM
Government & Economy

GE quick takes: PSP, Workers' Party unveil manifestos; PAP replaces Ivan Lim

SINGAPORE will go to the polls on July 10 in an election that will see 93 seats in 31 constituencies up for contest...

Jun 29, 2020 04:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

China oil titans plan joint crude buying to add market clout

[SHANGHAI] China's state-owned oil refining giants are in discussions to form a purchasing group to buy crude...

Jun 29, 2020 04:26 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start week with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended one per cent down Monday, in line with a sell-off across Asia following a steep...

Jun 29, 2020 04:22 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers

[BANGKOK] Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers...

Jun 29, 2020 04:19 PM
Technology

Nokia wins Taiwan Mobile 5G contract worth 400m euros

[BENGALURU] Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said on Monday it has won a 5G contract worth about 400 million...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.