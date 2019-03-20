You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Chinese iron ore prices gain for sixth day on Vale disruptions

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINESE iron ore prices rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday as Brazil's Vale faced further restrictions at its iron ore operations, adding to concerns about tight supply of the steelmaking raw material.

A Brazilian court on Monday ordered Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, to halt operations at two more dams, adding pressure on the miner to prove that its remaining dams are safe.

Analysts expect restrictions at Vale's operations following January's deadly dam collapse that killed some 300 people will reduce its iron ore output by 64 million to 83 million tonnes on an annual basis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Iron ore prices will continue to stay strong, driven by both supply disruption and firm demand," analysts from CITIC Futures said in a note in Mandarin.

"Steel mills in China are expected to replenish their stocks as their inventory has fallen to a low level," they added.

Vale, meanwhile, said that it is now able to resume iron ore shipping operations at the Ilha Guaiba port terminal in Rio de Janeiro state, from where it ships around 40 million tonnes of iron ore per year.

Brazil's iron ore shipments for the first two weeks of March averaged 1.29 million tonnes per day, below 1.44 million tonnes in February and 1.42 million tonnes in March last year, according to trade ministry data.

The most-traded iron ore contract for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 0.2 per cent at 636 yuan (S$128) a tonne.

Prices of rebar, a construction steel product widely used in the property and infrastructure sectors, rose as Beijing vowed to speed up construction project approvals to push for growth.

It closed 0.3 per cent higher to 3,788 yuan a tonne.

Manufacturing-grade steel hot- rolled coil stayed little changed at 3,699 yuan.

Other steel-making raw materials fell on Monday, curbed by weak demand as steel mills were ordered by local governments to trim output.

Coking coal prices dipped 0.5 per cent to 1,277.5 yuan, while coke futures lost 1.1 per cent to 1,964 yuan. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

Philippine nickel miner sees steady 2019 ore sales

Palladium hits record high on potential Russia ban while gold gains

India's oil consumption rises for third month before elections

Taking a rain check: Australian farmers shun fertiliser purchases as drought lingers

Brazil court suspends operations at two more Vale dams

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role

Must Read

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_AGOIL_3728898.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

BT_20190320_WAFER_3728922.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy 3rd most vulnerable to sustained China trade slowdown

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening