You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
ENERGY & COMMODITIES

Coal loses backing from another big bank in Australia

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

FINANCING a thermal coal project in Australia just got a little bit harder after Westpac Banking Corp said it would exit the sector by 2030, leaving Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) as the last of the country's big four yet to commit to dropping the most polluting fuel.

Australia is the world's second-biggest thermal coal exporter, generating A$26 billion (S$24 billion) in export revenue in the year to end-June 2019, but it has become increasingly difficult to bring new resources on stream as financial institutions across the globe bow to pressure from shareholders and climate groups to avoid coal investments.

Westpac has already reduced its total coal exposure to A$700 million and said in its climate action plan on Monday that it would not establish relationships with any new thermal customers. The bank would continue to finance metallurgical coal, while backing initiatives that reduce the steel industry's dependence on the fuel.

"We continue to evolve our sustainable finance approach, recognising the role financial institutions can play in facilitating the transition to a low carbon economy," Westpac said. It has also set a target of A$3.5 billion in new lending to climate change solutions over the next three years.

SEE ALSO

Coal loses backing from another big bank

Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank Ltd plan to be out of thermal coal by 2030 and 2035 respectively, while ANZ has said that it expects its involvement to decline, but has not set an official exit date. Japanese banks, among the world's biggest lenders to coal power developers, are also starting to pare back their exposure, albeit at a slower pace, leaving the industry to turn elsewhere in search of funding.

"ANZ has made it unequivocally clear that the bank's thermal coal mining exposure has, and will continue to, significantly reduce over time," a spokesman for the bank said. "The nature of these businesses mean an orderly transition may not always be a straight line."

India's Adani Group is self-financing its controversial Carmichael coal project in Queensland after failing to secure outside backing.

"Coming out of the Covid-19 crisis, Australian financial institutions should be looking to ensure their financing and investment portfolios address the compatible priorities of rebuilding our economy while mitigating climate change and preventing biodiversity loss," said May House, economic analyst at the Australian Conservation Foundation. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil-hungry Asian nations pounce on low prices to build stockpiles

Nuclear power getting hammered by green power and the pandemic

Australia to pour A$300m into hydrogen projects

Coal loses backing from another big bank

UAE's BPGIC leases oil storage tanks to France's Total in Fujairah - sources

Saudi poised for next oil pricing move with traders confused

BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2020 12:28 AM
Transport

Intel buys Moovit transit app for US$900m to help develop robotaxis

[JERUSALEM] Chipmaker Intel Corp has bought Israeli public transit app maker Moovit for about US$900 million to help...

May 5, 2020 12:10 AM
Consumer

Gilead Covid-19 drug may exceed US$2b in sales, Piper says

[CALIFORNIA] At US$4,500 for a round of treatment for Covid-19, remdesivir, Gilead Sciences' new medicine could be...

May 4, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Biden personnel records can't be released, Senate Secretary says

[WASHINGTON] The Secretary of the Senate said Monday her office cannot release any personnel records, which would...

May 4, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders drop more than expected in March

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods fell more than expected in March and could sink further as disruptions...

May 4, 2020 10:38 PM
Consumer

Apple launches new MacBook Pro

[BENGALURU] Apple on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.