You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Coal mine accident in China's Chongqing kills 18

Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 1:53 PM

nz_miners_051220.jpg
Eighteen people have died after being trapped in a mine in China's southwestern city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in just over two months.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Eighteen people have died after being trapped in a mine in China's southwestern city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in just over two months.

The dead were among 24 people trapped underground by excessive levels of carbon monoxide gas at the Diaoshuidong coal mine, the agency said, adding that one survivor had been rescued while search efforts continue.

Friday's incident, which occurred at about 5pm (0900 GMT) in a mine shut for more than two months as the company dismantled underground equipment, is being investigated, it added.

China's mines are among the world's deadliest, with 16 deaths reported in late September after high levels of carbon monoxide trapped miners at the Songzao coal mine in Chongqing.

Diaoshuidong, built in 1975 and run since 1998 as a private enterprise, is a high-gas mine with annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes of coal, Xinhua said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In 2013, three people were killed and two injured in a hydrogen sulphide poisoning incident at the mine, it added.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Glencore's billionaire boss picks his look-a-like replacement

Malaysian goldsmiths mould a profit out of pandemic

Gold eases but on track for first weekly gain in four weeks

Oil rises, hovers below US$50 a barrel on hopes for US stimulus

Gold on track for weekly gain as US stimulus hopes dent dollar

SGX queries Halcyon Agri on trading activity; shares up 29.8% this week

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 5, 2020 02:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Glencore's billionaire boss picks his look-a-like replacement

[LONDON] Glencore has named the head of its coal business, Gary Nagle, to take over as chief executive officer next...

Dec 5, 2020 02:05 PM
Government & Economy

Joe Biden says jobs report is 'grim', warns of 'dark winter' as Covid-19 rages

[WILMINGTON, DELAWARE] President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is...

Dec 5, 2020 01:59 PM
Life & Culture

Beatles survivors Macca and Ringo still making music

[PARIS] Forty years after John Lennon died at the hands of an evangelical Christian assassin, surviving Beatles Paul...

Dec 5, 2020 01:51 PM
Government & Economy

US ends exchange programmes with China, calling them 'propaganda'

[WASHINGTON] The US State Department said on Friday it has ended five cultural exchange programmes with China,...

Dec 5, 2020 12:31 PM
Government & Economy

US sets new record of 225,000 Covid cases in one day

[WASHINGTON] For the second day in a row, the United States on Friday notched a record number of coronavirus cases...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Biden says he'll take vaccine, wants it to be free for Americans

Have Covid-19 passport, will travel

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

TikTok sale deadline on hold as talks with US continue

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for