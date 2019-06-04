You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Compensation for Russian dirty oil to be decided by buyers and sellers

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 10:48 AM

lwx_Pavel Sorokin_040619_85.jpg
Compensation for the contamination of Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline should be agreed between the buyers and sellers of this oil, Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told reporters on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] Compensation for the contamination of Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline should be agreed between the buyers and sellers of this oil, Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told reporters on Monday.

Russian officials and oil suppliers met European buyers in Moscow on Monday to discuss the incident, in which several million tonnes of oil were found contaminated with high levels of organic chloride. That has disrupted deliveries to Belarus, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and other countries since April.

"It is up to the receiver and shipper of the cargo to agree on a reasonable sum," Sorokin said.

Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen said in a statement that after the meeting in Moscow it had been told that Transneft, the operator of the Druzhba pipeline, would provide compensation for oil producers to meet their customers' financial claims related to the contaminated oil.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One participant at the meeting, who asked not to be named, told Reuters that "Transneft said that it is ready to consider.... claims for dirty oil." Another participant confirmed the statement by Transneft at the meeting.

Transneft did not respond to a request for comment.

The company's vice-president, Sergei Andronov, told reporters after the meeting that clean Russian oil was expected to reach Poland on June 9-10.

As of last week, state-run Transneft and some government officials were at odds over who should pay to clean up the contamination. First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that Transneft should not expect Moscow to pick up the tab, while Transneft said the blame for the contamination rests with producers.

Transneft also had made it clear last week saying that it would only compensate Russian producers and fellow pipeline companies while Western buyers should seek compensation from Russian suppliers.

 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Minnesota court rules environmental assessment for Enbridge pipeline inadequate

Brazil suspends beef exports to China over 'atypical' mad cow case

Keppel's Floatel associate in deal to create offshore housing giant

US prosecutors seek records from Citgo Petroleum in bribery probe

Oil falls as trade worries mount, Saudi comments limit losses

Oil loses lustre as biggest investment banks cash in on cleaner commodities

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

No contents

Must Read

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

BT_20190604_JLMAS4_3799833.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Disclosure with no transparency fails as fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, SPH, Tiong Seng, Clearbridge, SK Jewellery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening