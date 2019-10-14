You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

ConocoPhillips agrees to sell Australian assets to Santos for US$1.39b

Mon, Oct 14, 2019 - 6:48 AM

[MELBOURNE] Energy company ConocoPhillips said on Monday it had agreed to sell most of its Australian assets to rival Santos for US$1.39 billion, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

The US company said it was selling its stakes in the Darwin LNG plant, which it built, the Bayu-Undan field which feeds the plant, the Barossa-Caldita field which may supply the LNG plant in future, and its Poseidon gas asset.

It will, however, keep its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG plant, which it operates in the state of Queensland.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Brexit cloud hangs over energy supplies from Dublin to Belfast

Australia in advanced talks on developing rare earths projects

Australia to invest A$1b in dams for drought-stricken region

Iranian oil tanker hit off Saudi coast, may have been missiles: reports

Oil producers, refiners face surging global freight rates after US sanctions

US farmers cheered by apparent trade truce, hope shipments to follow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly