You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Coronavirus outbreak dents impact of China's scrap metal tax relief

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 2:25 PM

rk_copper_190220.jpg
China's exemptions on import duties for US copper and aluminium scrap will not massively increase shipments of the material as metal demand has dropped because of the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's exemptions on import duties for US copper and aluminium scrap will not massively increase shipments of the material as metal demand has dropped because of the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

China on Tuesday granted tariff exemptions on duties of 25 per cent tariffs on US copper scrap and 50 per cent on aluminium scrap. The taxes were in place since 2018 as part of its trade war with the United States.

At the same time, Beijing is fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 2,000 people and disrupted logistics, labour flows and economic activities.

"It is too little too late," said David Chiao, president of US-based scrap firm Uni-All Group. "Under coronavirus control, migrant labourers are not able to get back to their posts", impacting scrap metal processing in China, he added.

Copper scrap imports from the United States were 89,287 tonnes in 2019, a six-fold decline from 2017, while aluminium scrap fell 38 per cent during the period, China's customs data showed.

SEE ALSO

MOM warns employers not to send healthy workers to hospitals for Covid-19 test

The "current trade map is pretty much settled already. Those who left mainland China will not go back," Mr Chiao said, adding Beijing's goal to cut off solid waste imports by end-2020 will leave little time for the exemption to make an impact anyways.

China currently classes all scrap as solid waste and has already restricted scrap imports through a quota system.

"The Chinese government continues to issue smaller and smaller quotas in their attempt to close the market to imports of high quality scrap commodities from all sources," said Adina Adler at US-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, adding that the exemption would have little impact.

China, the world's biggest copper consumer, will recategorise high-grade copper and aluminium scrap meeting certain standards as a resource from July 1. However, there are no existing customs codes for this recategorised metal so it would not be subject to the existing tariff.

Demand is also a concern, as many industries are suffering from lower consumption because of the epidemic.

Michael Lion, president of Lion Consulting Asia and former head of Sims Metal Management Asia, said the tariff exemption in theory could help flows of scrap, but the virus impact could "profoundly affect overall short-term demand that is ... very challenging to assess and quantify".

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold tops US$1,600 as virus fuels growth fears

Saudi Aramco's trading arm signs first annual deal with KPC to buy Kuwaiti crude: report

Australia's Caltex receives takeover offer from Britain's EG Group

Oil near flat; virus impact offsets Libya supply disruptions

Machine lubricants leave bad taste for palm oil producers, buyers

British metals tycoon Gupta buys bankrupt steel plant in India

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 02:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Macy's, Renault add to fallen angel fear with downgrades to junk

[NEW YORK] The credit-rating downgrades of Macy's Inc and Renault SA to junk status are rekindling fears among...

Feb 19, 2020 02:30 PM
Government & Economy

MOM warns employers not to send healthy workers to hospitals for Covid-19 test

[SINGAPORE] Do not send employees to hospitals unless there is a medical emergency, Singapore's Ministry of Manpower...

Feb 19, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on bargain hunting

[Tokyo] Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday on bargain hunting following recent declines as investors adjusted...

Feb 19, 2020 02:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold tops US$1,600 as virus fuels growth fears

[SINGAPORE] Gold traded near the highest level since 2013 on concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus and how...

Feb 19, 2020 01:58 PM
Government & Economy

Trump says US working on a 'very big' trade deal with India, but will take time

[NEW DELHI] US President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly