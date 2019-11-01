Court dismisses appeal against Australia's New Hope's Acland coal project

[BENGALURU] Australian coal producer New Hope Corp said on Friday it welcomed a court's decision dismissing an appeal against the granting of licenses for its New Acland Coal Stage 3 project.

An activist group, Oakey Coal Action Alliance, had appealed court decision in September in favour of the stage 3 Acland Coal project.

New Hope said that with the latest ruling "there is no further barrier to the Queensland Government now giving final approvals" for the project.

The coal producer called on the state government to immediately grant the required mining leases, water licence and approvals for continued use of the Jondaryan loadout facility, which it said would provide certainty for the current workforce.

Due to the delays, the coal producer said in September it was laying off 150 workers at the project.

The company said the New Acland Stage 3 Project will create about A$7 billion (S$6.52 billion) in economic activity over the expected 15-year life of the project.

