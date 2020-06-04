You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Crude prices retreat after sharp rally

Both Brent and WTI erased early gains on news that upcoming Opec+ meeting may be called off
Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

Singapore

HOPES of deeper and longer output cuts ahead of a meeting by the mighty oil cartel and its allies sent crude into a tizzy but the "come-what-may" rally could taper off if experts are right in predicting that the rise has been too much, too fast.

In Asia's mid-day session...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

The oil industry's recovery is now in the hands of politicians

Shell weighs sale of US$2b-plus stake in Queensland LNG facilities

Opec+ edges closer to compromise to extend deepest ever cuts

Ayala leads A$777m bid for Australia's Infigen Energy

Natural gas may be the next major commodity to trade below zero

Gold eases as equity rally boosts risk appetite

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 12:25 AM
Transport

US to halt Chinese airlines' access

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration issued an order suspending passenger flights from China-based airlines, saying...

Jun 4, 2020 12:16 AM
Banking & Finance

Warner Music shareholders raise US$1.9b in upsized IPO

[CALIFORNIA] Warner Music Group's shareholders have raised US$1.93 billion in an upsized initial public offering...

Jun 4, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

Legaltech startup Intelllex raises US$2.1m led by Quest Ventures

INTELLLEX, a legal knowledge-management platform provider, has raised US$2.1 million in Series A funding led by...

Jun 3, 2020 11:53 PM
Banking & Finance

CIMB Bank Singapore U-turns on mortgage floor rate hike after customer uproar

CIMB Bank Singapore is backtracking on its intended mortgage floor rate hike, following pushback from incensed...

Jun 3, 2020 11:28 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders extend decline in April

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods plunged in April and business spending plans on equipment were much weaker...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.