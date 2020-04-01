Electricity tariffs to fall 5.1% in Q2 on lower energy costs: SP Group

ELECTRICITY tariffs for the second quarter ending June 30 will fall by an average of 5.1 per cent or 1.22 Singapore cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) compared with the previous quarter, SP Group said on Tuesday.

The decrease is due to lower energy costs compared with the first quarter.

For households, their electricity tariff, before including GST, will decrease from 24.24 cents to 23.02 cents per kWh.

Consequently, the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will decrease by S$3.89, SP Group said.

Additionally, to help manage costs during the Covid-19 outbreak, the company will defer increasing its network cost to transport electricity through the power grid for one year.

This will reduce the electricity tariff for households by 2.5 per cent, it added.

SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly, based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority.