You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

EU opens investigation into free flow of gas sold by Qatar

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 6:02 PM

BP_Margrethe Vestager _210618_152.jpg
"Such clauses may harm competition and prevent consumers from enjoying the benefits of an integrated European energy market," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission on Thursday said it had opened an investigation into the free flow of gas sold by Qatar Petroleum in Europe.

The investigation will focus on whether agreements on the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European companies have restricted the free flow of gas in the European Economic Area.

"Such clauses may harm competition and prevent consumers from enjoying the benefits of an integrated European energy market," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

CW Group says unable to redeem SGD bonds; faces statutory demands from lender

China's wheat output set to drop sharply in wake of bad weather

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

US crude jumps on stock draw; Brent slips ahead of OPEC meet

Oil traders ready for musical chairs as China tariffs loom

US shale producers warn Chinese tariffs would hit energy exports

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MyRepublic_210618_101.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Technology

MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users

Exxon.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Salaries for highly-skilled Singapore workers set to surge due to global talent crunch: study

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening