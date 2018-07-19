You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

EU to curb steel imports in response to Trump tariffs

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 12:04 AM

[BRUSSELS] The European Union will launch measures on Thursday designed to prevent a surge of steel imports into the bloc following the US imposition of tariffs on incoming steel and aluminium.

The European Commission has proposed a combination of a quota and a tariff to counter EU concerns that steel products no longer imported into the United States would instead flood European markets.

The measures announced on Wednesday are the third part of the EU's response to US tariffs. It has also imposed tariffs on 2.8 billion euros (S$4.46 billion) of US imports, including bourbon and motor bikes, and has launched a legal challenge at the World Trade Organization.

The quotas for 23 steel product categories have been set at the average of imports over the past three years, with a 25 per cent tariff set for volumes exceeding those amounts. The quotas are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The main exporters of steel to the EU are China, India, Russia, South Korea, Turkey and Ukraine.

The Commission said that the EU steel industry was "in a fragile situation and vulnerable to a further increase in imports", with US tariffs reducing its capacity to sell there making them even more vulnerable.

European steelmakers body Eurofer welcomed the safeguards, but said it expected a short-term surge of imports as steelmakers rushed to fill the quotas.

European automakers association ACEA said it regretted the move, which it forecast would inflate prices.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a statement that the bloc was faced with no choice but that EU markets would remain open with traditional trade flows.

The Commission will continue its investigation until the end of the year. The provisional safeguards can be in place for up to 200 days.

Imports of 28 products increased by 62 per cent from 2013 to 2017, most noticeably in 2016 and with further rises this year. However, for five products, imports did not increase, leading the Commission to exclude them from its measures.

For 12 steel product categories, imports from countries including China, Russia and Ukraine are already subject to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties. The Commission said it would consider suspending or reducing them to avoid the imposition of "double duties".

Russian steelmaker NLMK said it hoped to continue business as usual, while peer Severstal said it did not expect a substantial impact on its results.

EU manufacturers of the products ranging from hot and cold rolled sheets, plates, coated steel and tubes include ArcelorMittal, Voestalpine and Tata Steel.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall on US stock rise, higher supply

South America soy growers may get 2-year window for China sales

BHP hits record iron ore output, flags Samarco charge

Oil steadies on US stockpile forecasts, Venezuela worries

Taiwan's offshore wind market a breath of fresh air for O&M sector

World's biggest miners want more copper but nobody is selling

Editor's Choice

file70ok5ap784n15wgnag5k.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

file705ef5fnfvl1a65x23lt.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF to raise net proceeds of S$2.9m through IPO

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to ramp up measures to fight money laundering, terrorism financing

8_2x.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to add 4th daily flight to Tokyo's Haneda; A380 to service Osaka route

MAS
Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

azmin_ali_sultan_selangor.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

HSR project: Malaysia’s economic affairs minister to lead delegation to Singapore for talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening