You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

First US LNG cargo since 10 per cent tariff enacted arrives in China: data

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 4:56 PM

[SINGAPORE] A liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the United States has arrived in China, the first such cargo since Beijing imposed a tariff on US imports, shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed on Monday.

China, the second-biggest importer of LNG globally after Japan, announced in September a 10 per cent tariff on US LNG imports as part of an escalating trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Since the tariffs were announced, Chinese companies have largely been diverting US shipments to other countries, trade sources said.

This is the first US LNG cargo to be shipped to China since Sept. 10, the Eikon shipping data showed. The cargo was shipped on tanker Ribera Duero Knutsen from the Sabine Pass terminal operated by Cheniere Energy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It arrived at the Zhejiang Ningbo LNG terminal in China on Nov. 11 and is now discharging, the data showed. The terminal on China's east coast is majority owned state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC).

"There are too many cargoes from US, you can divert maybe 3 or 4 (but not all)," said a trader familiar with the Chinese market.

Total US LNG export capacity is expected to jump to 5.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) by the end of 2018, 8.9 bcfd by the end of 2019 and 10.3 bcfd by the end of 2020, from about 3.8 bcfd now. This would make the United States the world's third-biggest LNG exporter by capacity in 2019.

Another factor making it more difficult to divert cargoes is that rising gas storage levels in North Asia are denting demand for LNG ahead of a warmer than expected winter.

"Japan and Korea's (natural gas) tanks are full," the trader said. The buyer likely had no choice but to import the cargo into China despite the tariff, he said.

CNOOC did not immediately respond to a query on the matter.

China bought 15 per cent of all US LNG shipped in 2017, but its US volumes have dropped from the first half of the year.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Nasty weather means Kansas farmers stop planting Winter wheat

Oil prices rise by 1% after Saudi announces Dec supply cut

Bumitama Agri Q3 profit inches up 1.4% to 270b rupiah

Federal International (2000) swings into the red with S$1.62m Q3 loss on 77.2% plunge in revenue

Oil producers see oversupply, call for new strategies

Total wins 40% stake in Abu Dhabi's Adnoc gas concession

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
3 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale

Must Read

Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research upgrades CDL to 'buy', ups fair value estimate to S$10.73

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening