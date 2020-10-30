You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

FirstEnergy fires CEO Jones in wake of Ohio bribery scandal

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 10:57 PM

[OHIO] FirstEnergy fired chief executive officer Charles Jones and two other senior executives after a board review set up in the wake of a federal corruption scandal found they violated the company's policies and its code of conduct.

The Akron, Ohio-based utility appointed President Steven Strah acting CEO, effective immediately, according to a statement late Thursday. FirstEnergy's senior vice president of product development, marketing, and branding and its senior vice president of external affairs were also fired.

The firings are the company's strongest move yet in response to an alleged conspiracy involving a former unit, Energy Harbor. In July, federal officials arrested the speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and four political associates were indicted on federal racketeering charges involving almost US$61 million in bribes tied to a more than US$1 billion bailout of two nuclear plants owned by Energy Harbor. Two of the associates, including a lobbyist for a FirstEnergy subsidiary, pleaded guilty Thursday, according to the US attorney's office for the southern district of Ohio.

FirstEnergy no longer owns the reactors and wasn't named in the affidavit filed in July by federal authorities. In the charging document, prosecutors said an Ohio-based utility owner - identified only as "Company A" - steered almost $61 million over three years to the Ohio house speaker. The company was widely believed to be FirstEnergy.

"The guilty pleas and the executive turnover at FE certainly add credence to the allegations," Height Securities analyst Josh Price said in research note. They also increase "risk for companies and policymakers not explicitly mentioned in the affidavit," he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

FirstEnergy had sought to distance itself from the scandal. Shortly after the speaker's arrest, Mr Jones told investors that the company had acted properly and that it didn't have control over the decisions made by its former subsidiary. Mr Jones said the company was in talks with US Justice Department lawyers after receiving subpoenas related to the probe.

The company identified the two other fired executives in a filing as Dennis Chack, senior vice president of product development, marketing and branding; and Michael Dowling, senior vice president of external affairs.

Last month, Ohio's attorney general filed a civil lawsuit against FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor, accusing them of "corrupt activity" in connection with a state law to aid struggling nuclear reactors. That complaint alleged that the companies formed an "unholy alliance" with lawmakers to pass a bailout in 2019 and moved money through nonprofit organisations to subvert Ohio's campaign finance laws.

FirstEnergy didn't give any more details in Thursday's statement on the policies that were violated, only saying that they were uncovered as part of an independent board review into the investigations.

"It's a disappointing development, and one that raises questions as to what exactly the conduct was that led to the board's decision," said Paul Patterson, a utility analyst at Glenrock Associates."Clearly there was enough of an issue to cause this change in leadership," Mr Patterson said in a phone interview. "The question is, what was it and are there any significant ramifications that may unfold as a result of it." FirstEnergy on Thursday also named board member Christopher Pappas executive director. In that role, he remains an independent board member and isn't part of the management team.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Exxon Mobil reports US$680m Q3 loss on low oil prices

Total cuts investment target, keeps dividend amid pandemic

Glencore trims coal guidance as strike continues at Colombia mine

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Gold firms as US dollar dips, coronavirus concerns grow

BP to shut Australian oil refinery, switch to fuel import terminal

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 10:30 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Oct 30, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone economy surges in Q3 before expected blow from new lockdowns

[BRUSSELS] The euro zone economy rebounded much more than expected in the third quarter from its coronavirus-induced...

Oct 30, 2020 10:13 PM
Government & Economy

US personal income, spending increase by more than forecast

[NEW YORK] Americans' incomes increased in September by more than expected, boosted by employment gains and helping...

Oct 30, 2020 10:03 PM
Consumer

Personal information of 1.1 million RedMart users stolen in Lazada data breach

[SINGAPORE] The personal information of 1.1 million RedMart users was stolen from a customer database and put up for...

Oct 30, 2020 09:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality Trust DPS falls 68.3% for FY20

FRASERS Hospitality Trust (FHT) has posted a distribution per stapled security (DPS) of 1.3982 Singapore cents for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 20% to US$536.6m; proposes special dividend for successful YKA listing

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for