France's Tikehau Capital in first Spanish private equity deal

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 4:32 PM

[PARIS] French investment company Tikehau Capital reached its first private equity deal in Spain with the 81 million euro (S$122.1 million) acquisition of some of the assets of Acek Energias Renovables.

Tikehau Capital said on Friday its acquisition of Acek's biomass assets was aimed at creating a leading European bioenergy company. The deal is worth 81 million euros on an enterprise value basis, it added.

"The acquisition is the first private equity transaction made by Tikehau Capital in Spain, representing a significant milestone and demonstrating its commitment to invest in this asset class in the region," Tikehau said in a statement.

