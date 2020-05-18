Freeport cuts workforce at Grasberg mine as coronavirus cases in area rise

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit said it will operate the giant Grasberg mine with a "skeletal team" after a rise in coronavirus infections in the area, including at the mine workers' living quarters, and three deaths.
The move is aimed at ensuring workers at the world's...
