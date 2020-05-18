You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Freeport cuts workforce at Grasberg mine as coronavirus cases in area rise

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 10:38 AM

ym-freeport-180520.jpg
Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit said it will operate the giant Grasberg mine with a "skeletal team" after a rise in coronavirus infections in the area, including at the mine workers' living quarters, and three deaths.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit said it will operate the giant Grasberg mine with a "skeletal team" after a rise in coronavirus infections in the area, including at the mine workers' living quarters, and three deaths.

The move is aimed at ensuring workers at the world's...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices climb more than US$1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry

Thyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business: source

Growth in China's industrial production lifts prices of metals

China urges food companies to boost supplies on fears of further Covid-19 disruption

China starts new LNG terminal project in Shandong

India's gas demand gradually picking up as virus restrictions ease

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

Ardern eyes virus-free haven as NZ charts rapid rebuild

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's lofty ambition to eliminate the coronavirus may pay dividends as it begins to rebuild its...

May 18, 2020 10:35 AM
Stocks

Tech-heavy markets to emerge winners amid pandemic: DBS

AS Covid-19 fears continue to weigh on equity markets, indices with heavy technology exposure will outperform its...

May 18, 2020 10:34 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares climb as more countries emerge from lockdown

[BENGALURU] Australian stocks rose on Monday as investors took comfort in the possibility of countries reopening...

May 18, 2020 10:13 AM
Consumer

Shares of Philippines' ABS-CBN slump as trading resumes after 8-day halt

[MANILA] ABS-CBN, the largest Philippine media company, plunged after the stock exchange allowed the shares to trade...

May 18, 2020 10:10 AM
Real Estate

London office construction hit a record just as virus arrived

[LONDON] London's office construction rebounded to a record high earlier this year. And then the coronavirus arrived...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.