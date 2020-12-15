You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

GIC invests US$200m in Sinopec Green

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 10:51 AM

nz_gic_151251.jpg
Singapore's sovereign fund GIC has invested US$200 million in a geothermal heating company backed by China's biggest oil refiner, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Singapore's sovereign fund GIC has invested US$200 million in a geothermal heating company backed by China's biggest oil refiner, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The venture, known as Sinopec Green Energy Geothermal Development Co, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in mainland China or Hong Kong as soon as next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. It is currently valued at around US$1 billion, one of the people said.

Sinopec Green Energy's shareholders include state-owned energy producer China Petroleum & Chemical, or Sinopec. Its joint-venture partner, Iceland's Arctic Green Energy, said last week it had raised a US$200 million funding round dedicated to Sinopec Green Energy, without identifying the investor.

Deliberations for the potential IPO are at an early stage and details such as timing and venue could change, the people said.

The geothermal district heating provider has a long-term goal to go public but it hasn't decided when to pursue an IPO, Arctic Green chairman and founder Haukur Hardarson said in response to Bloomberg News query, declining to comment on the details of the latest funding round. Representatives for GIC and Sinopec declined to comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sinopec Green Energy, founded in 2006, is the world's largest geothermal district heating company, providing heating to more than 60 cities and counties in China, according to Arctic Green's website. Its connected heating capacity will reach 60 million square metres next year.

GIC has previously invested in other renewable energy firms, including India's Greenko Energy Holdings and Japan Renewable Energy Corp.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Australia says China coal ban would be clear WTO breach

WTO fails to net deal to halt over-fishing before deadline

ExxonMobil pledges emissions cut as investor campaign targets board

Oil prices steady after six weeks of gains, pressured by glut

Bank of China sues BP, Hin Leong's Lim family over oil deals

Explosion at Saudi port hits oil tanker as Red Sea attacks mount

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 10:51 AM
Government & Economy

China's domestic spending continues to grow in November

[BEIJING] China's retail sales grew in November, official data showed Tuesday, as consumers continued their return...

Dec 15, 2020 10:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia says China coal ban would be clear WTO breach

[SYDNEY] Australia on Tuesday decried China's reported ban on its coal exports as an obvious breach of World Trade...

Dec 15, 2020 10:41 AM
Technology

Pinterest to pay US$22.5m to settle gender discrimination suit

[SAN FRANCISCO] Popular online bulletin board Pinterest will pay former chief operating officer Francoise Brougher...

Dec 15, 2020 10:20 AM
Garage

Gaming platform Roblox acquires 3D facial animation firm Loom.ai

[BENGALURU] US gaming platform Roblox said on Monday it has acquired Loom.ai, a San Francisco-based startup...

Dec 15, 2020 09:53 AM
Government & Economy

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

BIOTECHNOLOGY company Moderna on Monday confirmed a supply agreement with Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Seating, alcohol curbs still challenging for F&B sector

Cyclical stocks linked to domestic consumption expected to benefit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for