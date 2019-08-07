You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Glencore to close key DRC cobalt mine as profits fall

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 8:58 PM

doc76k6fe8ktwxkh6a8olj_doc76k3hq3jjvp1cg8tvli5.jpg
Mining giant Glencore posted a sharp fall in first half profits Wednesday and confirmed the temporary closure at a major cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
REUTERS

[ZURICH] Mining giant Glencore posted a sharp fall in first half profits Wednesday and confirmed the temporary closure at a major cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The production halt at the Mutanda project in DRC's southern Katanga province came in response to the mine's "reduced economic viability," as prices for the battery metal fell, Glencore chief executive Ivan Glasenberg said in a statement.

Overall, Glencore's profits through the first half of 2019 were down 92 per cent compared with the same period last year.

"Our performance in the first half reflected a challenging economic backdrop for our commodity mix," Mr Glasenberg said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global trade tensions, notably tariff battles between the United States and China, have heightened concerns about manufacturing output.

But Mr Glasenberg voiced confidence that "commodities fundamentals will move in (Glencore's) favour.

The temporary closing of the Mutanda mine is the latest setback to the company's substantial operations in DRC.

Glencore has had a series of dispute with DRC authorities, as well as issues with illegal mining, a long-standing phenomenon in a country where vast mineral wealth has largely not benefited the population.

The Mutanda mine fell victim to an overall decline in the cobalt market, where prices hit a three-year low last month.

The metal is an essential component of electric cars, and investors had pegged it as a key commodity to a possible green revolution in the auto industry.

Demand has not yet matched expectations, however.

Mr Glasenberg said operations at Mutanda "will recommence once economic conditions sufficiently improve."

AFP

Energy & Commodities

CAO's profit falls 2.9% for Q2 on larger allowance for doubtful debts

Gold tops US$1,500 as investors seek shelter from gathering storm

China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas

Gold's 'staying power' attracts investors to VanEck mining ETF

Brent oil in bear market as China-US trade tensions mount

Gold firms near six-year peak as trade tensions trigger safe-haven bets

Editor's Choice

BT_20190807_MTVIET_3856517.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
ASEAN Business

Govt support and young population set Vietnam's startup scene abuzz

BT_20190807_ANGNIFTY_3856670.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Stocks

SGX, NSE aim to trade Nifty products via Gift City by end-2020

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q2 profit falls by 36.1% on broad business declines

Must Read

Funan-Singapore.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q2 profit falls 4.2% on one-off costs from Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition

mediation.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_vistara_070823.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines picks crucial fight against Emirates in India

nz_ausdollar_070868.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Australia dollar drops to lowest since 2009 after New Zealand's aggressive rate cut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly