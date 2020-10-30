You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Glencore trims coal guidance as strike continues at Colombia mine

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 3:43 PM

AK_glc_3010.jpg
Glencore lowered its 2020 coal production guidance by 5.7 per cent to 109 million tonnes as a strike at the Cerrejon mine in Colombia entered its 60th day on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JOHANNESBURG] Glencore lowered its 2020 coal production guidance by 5.7 per cent to 109 million tonnes as a strike at the Cerrejon mine in Colombia entered its 60th day on Friday.

Cerrejon, owned equally by Glencore, BHP and Anglo American, has been in negotiations with its largest union and on Wednesday said that "significant advances" had been made.

Glencore's year-to-date coal production is 83.5 million tonnes, 20 per cent down on the same period last year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Total cuts investment target, keeps dividend amid pandemic

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Gold firms as US dollar dips, coronavirus concerns grow

BP to shut Australian oil refinery, switch to fuel import terminal

LG Chem shareholders approve plan to split off battery business: source

Oil at lowest in months as new virus cases hurt recovery hopes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 04:07 PM
Consumer

Philippine casino sees 'thrill' factor attracting Asian gamblers

[MANILA] PH Resorts Group expects its US$465 million Emerald Bay casino in central Philippines to break even within...

Oct 30, 2020 03:55 PM
Government & Economy

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,003....

Oct 30, 2020 03:53 PM
Transport

Fleet size at biggest A320neo customer IndiGo will shrink for two years

[NEW DELHI] IndiGo, Asia's biggest budget airline by market value, will shrink in fleet size for two years as the...

Oct 30, 2020 03:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Total cuts investment target, keeps dividend amid pandemic

[PARIS] Total on Friday trimmed its investment target for 2020 after a sharp drop in third-quarter net profit though...

Oct 30, 2020 03:46 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares post sharpest monthly fall since March on virus, US election worries

[SEOUL] South Korean shares recorded their sharpest monthly decline in seven months on Friday, weighed by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Nanofilm, Sheng Siong, ESR-Reit, Japfa, ART

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

Sabana Reit renews 58% of leases expiring in 2020

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for