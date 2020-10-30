You are here
Glencore trims coal guidance as strike continues at Colombia mine
[JOHANNESBURG] Glencore lowered its 2020 coal production guidance by 5.7 per cent to 109 million tonnes as a strike at the Cerrejon mine in Colombia entered its 60th day on Friday.
Cerrejon, owned equally by Glencore, BHP and Anglo American, has been in negotiations with its largest union and on Wednesday said that "significant advances" had been made.
Glencore's year-to-date coal production is 83.5 million tonnes, 20 per cent down on the same period last year.
REUTERS
