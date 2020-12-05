You are here

Glencore's billionaire boss picks his look-a-like replacement

Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 2:13 PM

Glencore has named the head of its coal business, Gary Nagle, to take over as chief executive officer next year, when billionaire Ivan Glasenberg retires after almost two decades of running the world's biggest commodity trader.
"It's time to hand over to a new generation and a new leader," Mr Glasenberg said during an investor call on Friday.

"We've decided that, over the next six months, I will be working closely with Gary Nagle, who will be taking over from me."

Mr Nagle, like Mr Glasenberg, is South African and earned degrees in commerce and accounting from the University of the Witwatersrand. Also like Mr Glasenberg, he built his career by rising through the ranks of Glencore's coal operations. He now has to handle growing investor unease about that coal business, navigate through corruption probes and address a steep share price decline, compared with its peers.

Mr Nagle was conspicuous by his absence on the biggest day of his career so far, as Mr Glasenberg took centre stage. Mr Nagle didn't speak on calls with investors or the media. Glencore shares rose 3.1 per cent in London, closing at their highest price since February.

Mr Nagle found out in the last couple of weeks, while based in Australia, that he was the anointed successor to take over a company that reported US$215 billion in revenue last calendar year. Calls and contacts with Mr Glasenberg increased during that period.

"I've been talking to Gary all the time," Mr Glasenberg said. "Over time, I was talking more to him. I'm sure he realised he was a potential front-runner. And over the past few weeks, I've been talking to him about the new role."

Mr Nagle is set to spend the next six months traveling with Mr Glasenberg as he gets to know the company's most important partners - from the heads of the banks that finance its giant trading operations to government contacts in the countries where its biggest mines are.

The future of the company's sprawling coal business likely will be Mr Nagle's biggest challenge. While the company Friday detailed a plan to become emission-neutral by 2050, many investors increasingly are uncomfortable owning mines that produce the most-polluting fuel.

Mr Glasenberg said that while the company would like to run those mines down over the next 30 years, should shareholders demand that Glencore sell or spin off its coal business, that's what Mr Nagle will do.

"I'll support him in anything that creates value for shareholders," Mr Glasenberg said.

Mr Glasenberg declined to comment on the array of legal probes the company is facing, including from the US Department of Justice for possible money laundering and corruption.

Known by some as a "mini-Ivan", Mr Nagle joined Glencore in 2000 as an asset manager in the coal department, going on to become chief executive of its Colombian coal operation, Prodeco Group, in December 2007. Following the acquisition of Xstrata, the 45-year-old was moved to run the company's South Africa-focused alloy assets, and then was named head of coal assets.

Mr Glasenberg announced at the end of 2018 his plan to retire in the next few years, firing the starting gun on a closely watched race including Mr Nagle, Kenny Ives and Nico Paraskevas. Mr Glasenberg said he hoped the other candidates stay with the company.

"I hope we can maintain talent," he said. "In many companies when the CEO is appointed, other people leave. I hope that's not the case here, but time will tell."

Mr Glasenberg's departure follows that of his chief lieutenants, who themselves became billionaires when the company listed, during the past two years. The exodus included head of copper trading Telis Mistakidis, head of oil Alex Beard and Daniel Mate, who headed up the zinc business.

Though Mr Glasenberg is relinquishing the top job, he holds a 9.1 per cent stake in Glencore, making him the second-biggest shareholder.

"He will maintain the culture and the style this company has," Mr Glasenberg said. "I'm happy to have him as the custodian of my shareholding in the company which I will maintain going forward."

