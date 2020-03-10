You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Global CO2 emissions from power sector down 2% in 2019: Ember study

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

GLOBAL carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the power sector fell by 2 per cent last year, the biggest fall since at least 1990, owing to reduced coal usage in Europe and the United States, a study showed on Monday.

Coal-fired power generation fell by 3 per cent globally, also the largest fall since 1990, research by independent climate think tank Ember showed. The drop in Europe was 24 per cent, driven by a switch to renewables, while US coal-fired generation was down 16 per cent because of more competitive gas.

However, China bucked the trend with a rise as it became responsible for half of global coal-fired power generation.

Overall, the decline in coal use last year and shift towards renewables was helped by factors such as cheap gas, nuclear plant restarts in Japan and South Korea and slowing electricity demand, the report said.

SEE ALSO

How one woman is taking on Vietnam's 'big coal'

Coal generation needs to fall by 11 per cent a year to keep within a warming limit of 1.5 deg C.

"The global decline of coal and power sector emissions is good news for the climate, but governments have to dramatically accelerate the electricity transition so that global coal generation collapses throughout the 2020s," said Dave Jones, lead author of the report and electricity analyst at Ember.

"To switch from coal into gas is just swapping one fossil fuel for another," he added.

Wind and solar power generation rose by by 270 terrawatt hours, or 15 per cent, last year. That growth rate would need to be maintained every year to achieve climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

The report examined data covering 85 per cent of the world's electricity generation and used informed estimates for the remaining 15 per cent.

Last month the International Energy Agency said that global CO2 emissions from power production flattened last year as growth of renewable energy and fuel switching from coal to natural gas led to lower emissions from advanced economies. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil goes into free fall after Saudis unleash price war

US, Russian oil producers to feel the squeeze as Saudis open oil tap: analysts

Coronavirus to cause first annual decline in oil use in decade: IEA

US shale producers deepen spending, output cuts as oil prices slump

Wanted: Tankers to stash oil as price war augers glut

US, Russian oil producers to feel the squeeze as Saudis open oil tap

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Germany reports first death cases due to coronavirus

[BERLIN] Germany on Monday reported its first two confirmed death cases of the coronavirus, local authorities said...

Mar 10, 2020 12:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

US shale producers deepen spending, output cuts as oil prices slump

[HOUSTON] US shale producers on Monday rushed to deepen spending cuts and reduce future production as oil prices...

Mar 9, 2020 11:26 PM
Government & Economy

Biden snags Booker endorsement, aims to knock out rival Sanders in Michigan

[DETROIT] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, who is seeking to deliver a knockout blow to rival Bernie...

Mar 9, 2020 11:12 PM
Stocks

Dow slumps 2,000 points after oil shock

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday...

Mar 9, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

First coronavirus case detected at EU Commission

[BRUSSELS] A first case of coronavirus has been detected among staff at the European Commission, a spokeswoman said...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.