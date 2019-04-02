You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Global gold demand seen rising to 4-year high in 2019

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190402_SMLGOLD2_3740352.jpg
Gold supply is expected to rise by one per cent to 4,707 tonnes, thanks to higher mine production and recycling and some producer hedging, says consultancy Metals Focus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

GLOBAL demand for gold in 2019 will rise to the highest in four years as higher consumption by jewellers offsets a fall in purchases by central banks, an industry report said on Monday.

The world will consume 4,370 tonnes of gold this year, the most since 2015 and up slightly from 4,364 tonnes in 2018, consultancy Metals Focus said.

Its Gold Focus 2019 report also predicted that gold prices would average US$1,310 an ounce this year, up from US$1,268 in 2018 and the highest since 2013.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gold currently trades around US$1,300 an ounce.

Gold consumption for jewellery will rise 3 per cent this year to 2,351 tonnes, driven by increases of 7 per cent in India and 3 per cent in China - the two largest markets - which will counter lower demand in the Middle East, Metals Focus said.

Purchases by the official sector, which surged almost 75 per cent in 2018 as central banks added gold to diversify their reserves, will slip 9 per cent this year to 600 tonnes, the report predicted.

Physical investment demand will remain largely unchanged from 2018 at 1,082 tonnes.

Metals Focus said gold supply would rise by one per cent to 4,707 tonnes, thanks to higher mine production and recycling and some producer hedging.

Helping gold prices to rise would be the end of interest rate rises by the US Federal Reserve, along with political and economic uncertainty around the world, Metals Focus said, but it added that a strong dollar would limit gains.

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe place to invest during periods of uncertainty.

Higher interest rates hurt gold because they make bullion, which pays no yield, less attractive to investors, while a stronger dollar can depress demand by making gold more expensive for buyers with other currencies. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

China to build 6-8 reactors a year to meet 2030 development goals

Energy, petrochemical sector veteran Tan Soo Koong to helm Singapore LNG

Oil extends best run in decade as China data eases slowdown worries

Opec output slides as Saudis deepen cut, Venezuela crisis grows

Energy, petrochemical veteran Tan Soo Koong to helm Singapore LNG

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
2 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
3 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans

Must Read

BT_20190402_ABHYFLUX2_3740306.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Apr 2, 2019
Real Estate

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening