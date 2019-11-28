You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold drops as trade deal hopes boost Wall Street to record

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 8:50 AM

nz_gold_281134.jpg
Gold fell on Wednesday as equities climbed to record levels bolstered by hopes that the United States and China were close to signing an initial trade deal and by the release of robust US economic data.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold fell on Wednesday as equities climbed to record levels bolstered by hopes that the United States and China were close to signing an initial trade deal and by the release of robust US economic data.

Spot gold dipped 0.5 per cent to US$1,454.41 per ounce as of 2.03pm ET (1903 GMT), slipping five sessions in six.

US gold futures settled 0.5 per cent lower at US$1,453 per ounce.

"Given the situation, the statements from the White House that the US-China trade deal may be imminent is continuing to drive risk appetite a bit higher," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is less interest in gold as a hedge, and a higher opportunity cost to hold zero yielding assets like gold."

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks end at records after solid economic data

Wall Street hit fresh record levels on Wednesday while world shares were close to notching a record peak in the session after US President Donald Trump said the world's two largest economies were in the "final throes" of signing an initial trade deal.

Market confidence was buoyant and investors moved away from safe-haven gold.

The CBOE VIX equity volatility index, often referred to as a fear gauge, was at seven-month lows.

The absence of signs of further monetary policy easing in the near term by the US Federal Reserve did little to support gold.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday that monetary policy was "well positioned" to support the strong US labour market.

Higher interest rates boost the US dollar, making US dollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, and they reduce investor interest in non-yielding bullion.

US economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, assuring markets that the world's largest economy was healthy despite fears of the impact of the long-drawn trade war. Weekly jobless claims also declined, while core capital goods ordered posted their biggest gain in nine months.

"Gold remains range-bound with hard support sitting toward US$1,445-US$1,450... While top-side resistance cuts in toward US$1,475-US$1.480," analysts at MKS PAMP said in a note.

Palladium jumped 1.1 per cent to US$1,830 an ounce, after hitting a record high of US$1,834.76 in the session.

Silver dropped 0.6 per cent to US$16.96 per ounce, platinum slipped 1.5 per cent to US$893.94.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Tata Steel locks horns with union over 3,000 job cuts

Oil slips after US crude build and record production

Rio Tinto spends US$749m to expand Australian mine

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs starts commodities, shipping group with Singapore hires

South Africa to create extra space for nuclear waste

Rio Tinto's Mongolia mine plan will go ahead: minister

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 08:42 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Ascendas India Trust, First Sponsor, Metro Holdings, Eneco Energy

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Nov 28, 2019 08:39 AM
Companies & Markets

New units from a-iTrust's private placement to start trading on Thursday

SOME 99.5 million new units in Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) from a private placement will start trading on the...

Nov 28, 2019 08:23 AM
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor sells Amsterdam office building to associate for 55.3m euros

PROPERTY developer First Sponsor has sold the entire share capital in a wholly-owned subsidiary, which has a...

Nov 28, 2019 08:20 AM
Consumer

Amazon and eBay accused of selling cosmetics with mercury

[SEATTLE] Online marketplaces Amazon and eBay are entering the holiday shopping season fending off reports about...

Nov 28, 2019 08:01 AM
Life & Culture

Fire, drought, heatwaves: Australia prepares for tough summer

[MELBOURNE] Australia's fire and drought-ravaged east will suffer continued hot and dry conditions this summer,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly