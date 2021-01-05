You are here

Gold eases as dollar recovers; Georgia elections in focus

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 11:26 AM

Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting an eight-week high, as the US dollar halted its slide ahead of Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will decide the future path of fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent to US$1,938.11 per ounce by 2.35am GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov 9 at US$1,945.26 earlier in the session, while US gold futures shed 0.3 per cent to US$1,941.40.

"The dollar has strengthened overnight from an over two-year low, that is weighing on prices," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

"Monday's rally largely priced in a Democratic win in the Senate election, so we're seeing some profit-taking as well."

Bullion jumped as much as 2.5 per cent on Monday after the dollar slipped to its lowest since April 2018, but since then the US currency has bounced back.

The dual runoff elections in Georgia will decide which party controls the US Senate. A win by Democrats would make it easier for President-elect Joe Biden to push policies such as boosting stimulus.

Meanwhile, England went into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases, while New York registered its first case of the more contagious, UK strain of coronavirus.

Market participants now await the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's last policy meeting due on Wednesday, with expectations policy will remain accommodative as the economy attempts a rebound.

"In view of still accelerating coronavirus crisis in the US, the Fed will ... perhaps hint at further monetary support and extension of the extra low interest rate environment beyond 2023," Ms Yang said.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, likely to result from large stimulus measures and lower interest rates.

Among other precious metals, silver was little changed at US$27.22 an ounce, platinum lost 0.6 per cent to US$1,063.12, and palladium shed 0.5 per cent at US$2,360.68.

REUTERS

