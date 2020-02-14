You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold eases from one-week peak as equities gain despite virus fears

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 4:26 PM

wh_Gold _250183.jpg
Gold eased from a more than one-week high on Friday, as hopes for global measures to soften the blow of the coronavirus outbreak increased appetite for equities. However, more new cases limited bullion losses and kept the precious metal on track for a weekly gain.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold eased from a more than one-week high on Friday, as hopes for global measures to soften the blow of the coronavirus outbreak increased appetite for equities. However, more new cases limited bullion losses and kept the precious metal on track for a weekly gain.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,575.35 per ounce as of 0651 GMT, having touched its highest since Feb 4 at US$1,577.89 earlier in the session.

US gold futures were flat at US$1,578.50.

"Equities market has shrugged off the bearish sentiment and has started to move higher as investors are reassessing the potential (economic) impact of the virus," Margaret Yang, a market analyst at CMC Markets said, adding that a strong US dollar is also pressuring bullion.

Asian shares looked to post their second straight week of gains, while the US dollar rose to an over four-month high.

SEE ALSO

Virus hits China's gold jewellery demand as shoppers stay away

However, analysts said interest in gold remained intact as the death toll in China's Hubei province rose, with nearly 5,000 new cases of infection.

Bullion has gained about 0.3 per cent so far this week.

Expectations that the virus could hurt the global economy, as well as easy monetary policy from central banks are keeping gold attractive, CMC's Ms Yang said.

Investors are watching for US retail sales and consumer confidence numbers due later in the day.

"The US consumer is really the biggest piece of global growth at this point, with China getting a hit due to the trade war and the virus. Europe is still sluggish," said Ilya Spivak, a senior currency strategist at DailyFx.

US prosecutors on Thursday accused Chinese company Huawei of stealing trade secrets. Washington had placed the telecommunications equipment maker on a trade blacklist last year.

This also comes after the US and China signed a "Phase 1" deal in an apparent thaw following a prolonged trade dispute, with focus now on negotiations for a Phase 2 agreement.

"Given it is an election year in the US, the consensus in the gold market is that the Chinese would do anything to make sure they don't cause any further disruption to their economy, at a time when it is pretty vulnerable," IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.4 per cent to US$2,433.36 per ounce and looked to register its best week in a month.

Silver gained 0.3 per cent to US$17.68, while platinum was up 0.2 per cent to US$969.28.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Russia's Don Agro debuts at S$0.25 on SGX, 13.6% higher than IPO price

Oil prices climb on prospects for deeper Opec+ output cuts

PSA Marine acquires Peru port services firm

Empty LNG ships at biggest producer show how virus grips market

Oil rises over 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases

Opec says coronavirus to trim 2020 oil demand as it weighs deeper cut

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets open lower

[LONDON] European stock markets mostly fell at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100...

Feb 14, 2020 04:35 PM
Banking & Finance

JGBs steady to slightly weaker on supply concerns

[TOKYO] Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were steady to slightly softer on Friday following weak results of a...

Feb 14, 2020 04:10 PM
Technology

US accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran

[NEW YORK] US prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in...

Feb 14, 2020 03:56 PM
Transport

Renault sets lower profit goal in crunch reboot year

[PARIS] French carmaker Renault on Friday posted its first profit loss in 10 years and set a lower operating margin...

Feb 14, 2020 03:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts cut target prices for DBS on expectations of weaker FY20

ANALYSTS this week lowered their price targets on DBS Group, which may signal similar cuts in target prices for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly