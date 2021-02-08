 Gold eases on higher Treasury yields, rebounding dollar, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold eases on higher Treasury yields, rebounding dollar

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 11:58 AM

rk_gold_080221.jpg
Gold prices inched lower on Monday, as Treasury yields moved higher and the dollar bounced up, although concerns over a recovery in the US economy limited bullion's losses.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices inched lower on Monday, as Treasury yields moved higher and the dollar bounced up, although concerns over a recovery in the US economy limited bullion's losses.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,810.65 per ounce by 3.19am GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,811.10.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were hovering near their highest since March last year hit in the previous session, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Yields are "probably the biggest single headwind" for gold, Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion said, adding gold remains vulnerable to the dollar, which has more room to extend its recent gains.

The dollar attempted a rebound after falling from an over two-month peak on Friday. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Concerns of a slow recovery in the United States after a weaker-than-expected US jobs report limited gold's decline.

Weaker non-farm payrolls have raised economic uncertainty as well as high expectations for more fiscal stimulus from the US, said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

Gold can rise to US$1,900 levels later in 2021 as Treasury yields are capped at some stage and focus shifts to inflation expectations, Mr Lee said.

Breakevens on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, which measure average annual inflation expectations for the coming decade, have jumped to 2.19 per cent, the highest level since mid-2018.

Investors' focus now remains on the progress of the US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes will pass before March 15 with or without bipartisan support.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, likely from widespread stimulus.

Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to US$26.94 an ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,131.50 and palladium added 0.4 per cent to US$2,346.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China aluminium sector must shut inefficient coal power to meet climate goals: report

A new commodities boom beckons when pent-up demand is unleashed

Demand for cheaper batteries in China sends one chemical soaring

Seadrill Asia files for bankruptcy as virus ends recovery bet

Mongolia seeking pact with Rio Tinto to end copper mine expansion: FT

Is silver's surge sustainable?

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 01:22 PM
SME

Accounting firms, professionals to get S$8m lifeline to cope with Covid-19 impact

[SINGAPORE] Accounting firms and professionals here will soon be able to tap an S$8 million support package to...

Feb 8, 2021 01:20 PM
Real Estate

Marina Bay 24-bedroom penthouse collection for sale at S$138m

FIVE penthouses at the 99-year leasehold Marina Bay Residences have been put on the market collectively, with an...

Feb 8, 2021 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

Myanmar police fire water cannon at Naypyidaw protesters

[BANGKOK] Police in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw used water cannon on Monday against protesters demonstrating against...

Feb 8, 2021 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's service sector sentiment worsens in January

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index fell in January, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, with the...

Feb 8, 2021 12:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Three non-bank e-wallet players to offer PayNow

E-WALLET players Grab Financial Group, Liquid Group and Singtel Dash will now also offer PayNow services - marking...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Australia urges calm over AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after South Africa suspends use

China aluminium sector must shut inefficient coal power to meet climate goals: report

Gold eases on higher Treasury yields, rebounding dollar

Singtel launches zero-rated gaming bundles for 'League of Legends: Wild Rift'

Govt 'will try our best' to support all local firms that want to upgrade: Chan Chun Sing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for