You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold eases on solid US data; virus keeps investors wary

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 2:11 PM

AB_nyse_060220.jpg
Gold prices fell on Thursday as strong US economic data boosted risk appetite and the dollar, while investors kept a cautious eye on the virus outbreak as the death toll jumped past 500.
PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell on Thursday as strong US economic data boosted risk appetite and the dollar, while investors kept a cautious eye on the virus outbreak as the death toll jumped past 500.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent to US$1,553.12 per ounce by 0425 GMT. Prices have been falling this week on China's stimulus measures, having hit a more than two-week low of US$1,546.90 on Wednesday. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,556.80.

"There's a big lift in risk appetite, a lot of markets are seeing optimism around the measures put in place by China's authorities to deal with the outbreak to support their economy," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Positive data from the United States such as a rise in January private payrolls and services sector activity were also weighing on gold, he added.

Asian stocks gained after US stocks hit a record peak on encouraging US data, while the US dollar held close to a two-month high hit in the previous session, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

SEE ALSO

Commodities to take bigger hit from coronavirus than from Sars: analysts

The death toll from the virus in mainland China jumped to 563, as experts stepped up efforts to combat a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday played down reports of "breakthrough" drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new coronavirus.

"The virus spreading into new areas and new countries at alarming rates could bring real support to gold prices," Mr McCarthy said.

Concerns are also rising whether China could meet its pledge of buying US$200 billion worth of US goods over two years under a Phase 1 trade deal due to the epidemic.

Spot gold may rise into a range of US$1,564 to US$1,570 per ounce, as it has stabilised around a support at US$1,549, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palladium advanced 0.5 per cent to US$2,443.70 an ounce and silver rose 0.3 per cent to US$17.65. Platinum was flat at US$982.12 after touching a one-week high of US$987.60 earlier in the session.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices jump 2% after reports of coronavirus drug

Indonesia investigates deaths of hundreds of pigs in Bali

Oil falls 1% as demand fears outweigh hopes for bigger Opec+ cuts

Commodities to take bigger hit from coronavirus than from Sars: analysts

Oil rebounds on potential for further Opec+ supply cuts

BP bucks oil industry gloom 

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 02:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Yuan jumps to 2-week high as Beijing cuts tariffs on some US goods

[SHANGHAI] China's yuan jumped to a two-week high against the US dollar on Thursday, after sentiment got a boost...

Feb 6, 2020 01:38 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.42% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon slightly higher, with the Straits Times Index up 0.42 per...

Feb 6, 2020 01:31 PM
Companies & Markets

3 suspected coronavirus cases at Q&M's City Square, Tampines medical clinics

Q&M Dental Group (Singapore) on Thursday said three patients who sought treatment at its medical clinics at City...

Feb 6, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Impact of novel coronavirus to be larger but shorter-lived than Sars: StanChart economists

DUE to the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, economists at Standard Chartered Bank expect the global economy to...

Feb 6, 2020 12:28 PM
Garage

Schroders, Ferd among new investors in startup generator Antler

GLOBAL startup generator and early-stage venture capital Antler now counts investment management firm Schroders,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly