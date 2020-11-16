You are here

Gold hits one-week peak as softer dollar, worsening pandemic lift appeal

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 12:14 PM

af_gold_161120.jpg
Gold prices touched a one-week high on Monday propped up by a weaker dollar, while mounting US coronavirus cases escalated concerns of the pandemic's impact on economic recovery underpinning hopes of further monetary stimulus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices touched a one-week high on Monday propped up by a weaker dollar, while mounting US coronavirus cases escalated concerns of the pandemic's impact on economic recovery underpinning hopes of further monetary stimulus.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,896.85 per ounce by 3.29am GMT, after hitting its highest level since Nov 9 at US$1,898.81 earlier in the session.

US gold futures were up 0.5 per cent at US$1,894.90.

The dollar index was down 0.2 per cent making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The US coronavirus cases crossed the 11-million mark on Sunday, while President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers called for urgent action to address the crisis.

"There are still underlying problems in structural economies, with job creations being the biggest problem," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.

"Central banks are going to keep the markets flushed enough to bridge this gap between now and the vaccine." Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the country should brace for another four to five months of severe measures to halt the outbreak.

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell repeated last week his view that more action from the central bank and Congress, in the form of further fiscal stimulus, would likely be needed.

Gold, which tends to benefit from stimulus measures from central banks as it is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has soared 25 per cent higher this year.

Prices fell 3.3 per cent last week after Pfizer said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was over 90 per cent effective based on initial trial results.

"From a technical point of view gold may face some resistance around US$1,900-US$1,905," said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC Bank, adding, the bullion's move higher depends on clarity on fresh US fiscal stimulus.

Silver gained 1.5 per cent to US$25.01 per ounce. Platinum rose 1.2 per cent to US$899.83, while palladium was 0.7 per cent higher at US$2,341.06.

REUTERS

Huge India oil well fire extinguished after five months

Oil prices edge up on hopes Opec+ maintains supply curbs

Sembcorp unit announces end of water concession in Batam

Billionaire Margarita Louis-Dreyfus finds a costly escape from debt drama

Opec+ meets to discuss cuts despite vaccine hopes

Gulfport files for bankruptcy after M&A spree and price crash

