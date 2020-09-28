You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold inches higher on subdued US dollar; Trump-Biden debate in focus

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 12:23 PM

rk_gold_280920.jpg
Gold edged up on Monday as the US dollar slipped off a two-month peak it hit last week, due to caution as political uncertainty built ahead of the first presidential election debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Gold edged up on Monday as the US dollar slipped off a two-month peak it hit last week, due to caution as political uncertainty built ahead of the first presidential election debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,861.02 per ounce by 3.26am GMT.

US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at US$1,863.70.

"Gold is going to be driven by the tenor of the US dollar," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

"The big move is going to probably occur after the presidential debate when we have a better read on where the polls are going to be sitting." The dollar index was down 0.2 per cent against rivals, slightly off a two-month peak hit last week.

SEE ALSO

Ex-Deutsche Bank gold traders found guilty in spoofing trial

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A firmer dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Mr Trump and Mr Biden will have their first presidential election debate on Tuesday.

Investor focus will also be on a new fiscal support package after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday a deal could be reached with the White House on a coronavirus relief package and that talks were continuing.

"I don't think they are expecting a big deluge but some sort of middle ground," Mr Innes added.

Global central banks and governments have released massive stimulus to prop up their economies from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing gold more than 20 per cent higher this year.

However, prices have retreated by about 10 per cent since hitting a record peak in August.

Speculators reduced their bullish positions in Comex gold and silver contracts in the week to Sept 22, data from US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.2 per cent to US$22.81 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5 per cent to US$851.46 and palladium rose 0.1 per cent to US$2,218.76.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Top iron ore shipper says rally may cool as risks lie in China

Saudi Arabia sends blue ammonia to Japan in world-first shipment

Olam obtains S$200m Sora-pegged club loan from DBS, ICBC Singapore

Has coffee been grounded?

'Two-headed beast': China's coal addiction erodes climate goals

Opec turns 60 at 'critical moment' for virus-hit oil

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 12:20 PM
Government & Economy

G-20 summit to be held virtually: Saudi hosts

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will hold the G-20 summit virtually in November, instead of having leaders...

Sep 28, 2020 12:17 PM
Transport

ANA drops most since April after reports of raising S$2.6b

[TOKYO] ANA Holdings Inc. tumbled as much as 8.5 per cent in Tokyo trading Monday, its biggest intraday drop since...

Sep 28, 2020 12:16 PM
Government & Economy

Beijing unveils new protections for health emergency whistleblowers

[SHANGHAI] China's capital Beijing will protect whistleblowers who disclose information about public health...

Sep 28, 2020 12:16 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks rise but tempered by virus, election fears

[HONG KONG] Stocks rose on Monday, tracking a healthy lead from Wall Street as bargain-buyers moved in following a...

Sep 28, 2020 12:01 PM
Life & Culture

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

[PARIS] When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Olam, DBS, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, iFast

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

Singtel unit NCS eyes regional growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.