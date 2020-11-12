You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold inches up on muted dollar, mounting virus cases

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

GOLD edged up on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar as investors weighed the logistical challenges surrounding the mass roll-out of a potential Covid-19 vaccine, with a surge in new infections boosting bets of further economic support.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,878.54 per ounce by 0721 GMT.

US gold futures were little changed at US$1,876.40.

The dollar index was down 0.1 per cent, making gold more attractive to holders of other currencies.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Coronavirus cases continue to rise in US and Europe and we will require further monetary and fiscal measures... In that sense, the overall backdrop for gold has not turned negative," said Harshal Barot, senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

"But since risk sentiment has improved, we are going to see certain liquidations coming in."

Federal Reserve policymakers said on Tuesday that surging coronavirus cases threatened to slow US economic growth once more in coming months and that more targeted government aid was needed.

California and several states across the US Midwest tightened restrictions again as infections spiked.

Spot gold fell 4.6 per cent on Monday, its biggest daily fall since Aug 11, after drugmaker Pfizer said its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective based on initial trial results, boosting risk appetite.

However, the breakthrough has brought to light the logistical challenges of distributing hundreds of millions of doses once it becomes available.

"As people become more aware about the dimensions or the details of the vaccine, that (equities) rally could wane," said Michael Langford, executive director at corporate advisory and consultancy firm AirGuide.

Meanwhile, concerns rose about a rough transition of power in the United States as President Donald Trump pursued a flurry of lawsuits challenging the election results.

Silver rose 0.3 per cent to US$24.29 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.3 per cent to US$885.45, while palladium was up 0.4 per cent at US$2,463.64. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on hopes for vaccine, falling US stocks

Toshiba will quit coal only after building more plants

Will Japan's carbon clean-up plan work?

Higher product prices drive Jiutian's Q3 results to another quarterly record

Petronas launches LNG bunkering business with completion of first delivery

Louis Dreyfus to sell big stake to Abu Dhabi fund after investor hunt

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 05:30 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS Private Bank sees strong demand for family-office services

DBS Private Bank (PB) is recording a strong response to its family-office services as the pandemic drives greater...

Nov 12, 2020 12:33 AM
Transport

American Airlines to restart flights to China, bringing US weekly total to 10

[NEW YORK] American Airlines is set to restart flights to China in coming days, lifting the total number of US...

Nov 12, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong opposition quits en masse to protest new China powers

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's opposition bloc resigned en masse on Wednesday after China moved to disqualify lawmakers who...

Nov 11, 2020 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

Trump to make first appearance since losing election to Biden

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump makes his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should...

Nov 11, 2020 11:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse CEO open to deals as bank mergers accelerate

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said the bank will consider potential acquisition...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for