You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold jumps over 2% as virus spread spurs safe-haven demand

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 12:14 PM

AB_gold_240220.jpg
Gold prices climbed more than 2 per cent on Monday to their highest since February 2013, as a spike in Covid-19 cases in several countries outside China heightened worries about a hit to global economic growth, prompting a flight to safe havens.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices climbed more than 2 per cent on Monday to their highest since February 2013, as a spike in Covid-19 cases in several countries outside China heightened worries about a hit to global economic growth, prompting a flight to safe havens.

Spot gold was up 1.1 per cent at US$1,661.86 per ounce by 0304 GMT, after climbing to US$1,678.58 earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 1 per cent to 1,664.60.

"The thinking is that fewer people are holding shares, selling down in particular, and that money has to fall into havens," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Market.

"The impact on the global economy also means we will likely see a lower interest rate environment for longer."

SEE ALSO

Global shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Global equities extended losses as concerns about the spread of the virus beyond China grew with sharp rises in infections in Italy and Iran, while South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level.

The World Health Organization's remark that it is worried about the growing number of cases without any clear link to China, was also a cause of concern for the market.

Among other safe havens, the US dollar edged higher as the rapid spread of the new flu-like virus drove fears of a pandemic, while the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield hovered close to its lowest since early September.

The Japanese yen further backed away from its lowest since April 2019 against the US currency.

Apart from speculative positioning, financial uncertainty and low interest rates are also bolstering demand for gold, Phillip Futures analysts said in a note.

Speculators raised their bullish positions on Comex gold and silver contracts in the week to Feb 18, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Adding to the boost from safe-haven demand, gold is also seeing technical buying, especially after prices broke above the US$1,611 level, CMC's Mr McCarthy said.

Among other precious metals, palladium eased 0.5 per cent US$2,690.52 per ounce. Silver rose 1.2 per cent to US$18.69 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.7 per cent to US$966.54.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Viva plans 2-month turnaround on Australian refinery unit from late Q3

Global shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety

Oil prices fall 2% on demand concerns as virus spreads outside China

China's top steelmakers Baowu, Shagang see Q1 output down due to virus outbreak

Canada warns indigenous rail blockades could cripple economy

Gold's 'cold blooded' gain shows virus-induced rush into havens

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore core inflation misses forecasts in January at 0.3%

SINGAPORE inflation missed industry forecasts in January, hampered by a sharper fall in the cost of retail and other...

Feb 24, 2020 12:54 PM
Government & Economy

These places just restricted travel from South Korea

[SINGAPORE] Fourteen countries and a US territory placed tighter entry restrictions on people travelling from South...

Feb 24, 2020 12:44 PM
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk requests trading halt pending announcement

MAINBOARD-LISTED food and beverage operator BreadTalk Group on Monday morning requested a trading halt with...

Feb 24, 2020 12:37 PM
Technology

As the startup boom deflates, tech is humbled

[SAN FRANCISCO] Over the past decade, technology startups grew so quickly that they couldn't hire people fast enough...

Feb 24, 2020 12:26 PM
Government & Economy

China allows non-residents of Wuhan to leave virus centre

[BEIJING] Non-residents of Wuhan may leave the quarantined city at the epicentre of China's virus epidemic if they...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly