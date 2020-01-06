You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold jumps to highest level since 2013 on Iran-US tensions

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 9:55 AM

AK_gb_0601.jpg
Gold surged to the highest level in more than six years as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked demand for haven assets. Palladium also extended gains to an all-time high.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Gold surged to the highest level in more than six years as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked demand for haven assets. Palladium also extended gains to an all-time high.

Iran's government said it would no longer abide by any limits on its enrichment of uranium following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, while Iraq's parliament voted to expel US troops from the country. President Donald Trump told US lawmakers on Sunday he was prepared to strike Iran "in a disproportionate manner" if it retaliates against any US target, as the nations traded threats.

Bullion is having a roaring start to 2020 and building on the largest annual gain in almost a decade, which was driven by a weaker dollar, lower real rates and the trade war's effects in curbing global growth. The widening fallout from the drone strike on Soleimani is threatening to escalate, denting risk sentiment and sending investors to havens, driving gold's current rally.

Gold "has entered 2020 with strong momentum," Gavin Wendt, senior resource analyst at MineLife Pty in Sydney, said in an email. "When you factor in ongoing uncertainty with respect to US-China trade talks and heightened security issues with Iran, gold really is a no-brainer."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spot bullion climbed as much as 2.3 per cent to US$1,588.13 an ounce, the highest level since April 2013, and traded at US$1,569.90 as of 8:50 a.m. in Singapore, while futures gained as much as 2.5 per cent to US$1,590.90. Palladium jumped as much as 1.2 per cent to US$2,013.90 an ounce, a fresh record, while silver and platinum also rose.

SEE ALSO

Iran says no limits on enrichment, stepping further from 2015 deal

In the wake of the US action, fears over just how far both sides are willing to escalate the situation will likely limit the extent to which haven hedges unwind, Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiTrader Ltd, said in a note Sunday.

"With the S&P 500 trading near an all-time high and given the markets have been trading with strong positive risk bias, gold is by far the best hedge in this environment and should attract more buying even from those who tend not to fiddle with gold," Mr Innes said.

There are other factors playing into the optimism for bullion going forward. The Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates anytime within the next six months, which will in turn probably keep a cap on the US dollar -- both of which are "extremely positive" for gold, said MineLife's Wendt.

Gold miners traded higher. Newcrest Mining Ltd, Australia's largest producer, rose as much as 3.1 per cent in Sydney trading, while Northern Star Resources Ltd. gained as much as 1.7 per cent and Evolution Mining Ltd. advanced as much as 4.1 per cent.

 

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil extends gains on rising Mideast tensions

Rex seeks oil in Oman to steady topline growth

Will oil become a weapon of choice for Iran?

Baltic pipeline opens to ease gas dependence on Russia

US oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader

Oil prices jump after US kills Iranian military leader

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 10:08 AM
Government & Economy

Fugitive financier Jho Low denies being 'mastermind' behind 1MDB

[KUALA LUMPUR] Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho has said he only acted as an intermediary for deals...

Jan 6, 2020 10:05 AM
Government & Economy

Money keeps pouring into Taiwan’s markets as election nears

[TAIPEI] Investor sentiment toward Taiwan has rarely been this good, with only days to go before its first...

Jan 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Government & Economy

China's services sector expands at slower pace in Dec as confidence dips: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in December following a strong rebound in the previous...

Jan 6, 2020 09:58 AM
Life & Culture

Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

[YANGON] For years, Yee Lay kept the back door of her ground floor apartment firmly shut to keep out both the stench...

Jan 6, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot as geopolitical tensions continued to haunt investors...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly