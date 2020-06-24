Gold poised to challenge US$1,800 as virus resurgence fans demand

Gold is on the cusp of challenging the hard-to-crack US$1,800 an ounce mark, potentially opening the way for a move towards its record price, as a resurgence in coronavirus cases risks impeding the recovery of the global economy and fans demand for haven assets.

Futures have rallied to within 1 per cent of the level last seen at the end of 2011, the year bullion notched its all-time high, as newly diagnosed cases of Covid-19 and other indicators of the pandemic's spread soared in hot spots across the US. This is driving city and state officials to consider slowing or reversing reopening plans. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious-disease doctor, warned on Tuesday that he's seeing a "disturbing surge" in cases.

Bullion has jumped this year as the Federal Reserve and other central banks lowered interest rates, while governments worldwide pumped in trillions in stimulus to rescue economies hurt by the pandemic. Aided by concerns of currency debasement and a potential jump in inflation, investors are turning to gold as a store of wealth. With real US interest rates negative, banks such as Goldman Sachs Group now forecast it'll hit a record US$2,000 in 12 months.

"The rise in Covid-19 cases has been at the heart of the recent uptick in gold futures," said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, who's tracking real yields. "A sustained decline in US 10-year real yields will provide support for gold futures. That is because as yields fall, gold looks more attractive relative to interest-bearing securities."

Gold for August delivery rose as much as 0.6 per cent to US$1,791.80 an ounce on the Comex, the highest level since 2012, and traded at US$1,785.70 at 10.23am in Singapore. Futures peaked at US$1,923.70 in September 2011.

Investors continue to be drawn to the traditional haven. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have soared to a record, increasing almost 600 tons this year.

Miners are also benefiting from the rally. Shares of Newmont, the world's largest gold company, are up 36 per cent this year, while Australian producer Evolution Mining has surged 43 per cent.

Among other main precious metals, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent, platinum declined 0.3 per cent and palladium dropped 0.4 per cent.

