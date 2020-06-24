You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold poised to challenge US$1,800 as virus resurgence fans demand

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 1:11 PM

AB_gold_240620.jpg
Gold is on the cusp of challenging the hard-to-crack US$1,800 an ounce mark, potentially opening the way for a move towards its record price, as a resurgence in coronavirus cases risks impeding the recovery of the global economy and fans demand for haven assets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Gold is on the cusp of challenging the hard-to-crack US$1,800 an ounce mark, potentially opening the way for a move towards its record price, as a resurgence in coronavirus cases risks impeding the recovery of the global economy and fans demand for haven assets.

Futures have rallied to within 1 per cent of the level last seen at the end of 2011, the year bullion notched its all-time high, as newly diagnosed cases of Covid-19 and other indicators of the pandemic's spread soared in hot spots across the US. This is driving city and state officials to consider slowing or reversing reopening plans. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious-disease doctor, warned on Tuesday that he's seeing a "disturbing surge" in cases.

Bullion has jumped this year as the Federal Reserve and other central banks lowered interest rates, while governments worldwide pumped in trillions in stimulus to rescue economies hurt by the pandemic. Aided by concerns of currency debasement and a potential jump in inflation, investors are turning to gold as a store of wealth. With real US interest rates negative, banks such as Goldman Sachs Group now forecast it'll hit a record US$2,000 in 12 months.

"The rise in Covid-19 cases has been at the heart of the recent uptick in gold futures," said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, who's tracking real yields. "A sustained decline in US 10-year real yields will provide support for gold futures. That is because as yields fall, gold looks more attractive relative to interest-bearing securities."

Gold for August delivery rose as much as 0.6 per cent to US$1,791.80 an ounce on the Comex, the highest level since 2012, and traded at US$1,785.70 at 10.23am in Singapore. Futures peaked at US$1,923.70 in September 2011.

SEE ALSO

Gold slips ahead of euro PMI data, second virus wave fears cap losses

Investors continue to be drawn to the traditional haven. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have soared to a record, increasing almost 600 tons this year.

Miners are also benefiting from the rally. Shares of Newmont, the world's largest gold company, are up 36 per cent this year, while Australian producer Evolution Mining has surged 43 per cent.

Among other main precious metals, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent, platinum declined 0.3 per cent and palladium dropped 0.4 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

With contracts canceled and debts mounting, offshore oil drillers face another shakeout

KIT, Keppel Energy bag S$700m sustainability-linked loan from DBS, OCBC

US energy laggards still not Paris compliant: analysis

Oil pulls back after hitting highest since early March

Hin Leong unlikely to be rehabilitated on its own: PwC

Abu Dhabi sells US$10b stake in pipelines to GIP-led group

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 01:50 PM
Banking & Finance

AXA SmartPlan customers to get extra month of free insurance coverage

AXA Insurance on Wednesday said existing and new SmartPlan customers will receive an additional month of free...

Jun 24, 2020 01:49 PM
Real Estate

UK mall landlords expect worst as US$3.1b rent comes due

[LONDON] British shopkeepers slowly emerging from three months of forced closure have a new problem on their hands:...

Jun 24, 2020 01:27 PM
Real Estate

Relaxed 'hukou' rules spark China housing rebound beyond Beijing

[BEIJING] China's property market is shaking off the coronavirus effects as a gradual economic rebound and the...

Jun 24, 2020 01:27 PM
Government & Economy

Trump's brother seeks to block niece's unflattering memoir: report

[WASHINGTON] One of Donald Trump's brothers requested a restraining order to block publication of a potentially...

Jun 24, 2020 01:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

With contracts canceled and debts mounting, offshore oil drillers face another shakeout

[DENVER] The companies that operate offshore drilling rigs for major oil producers face a second wave of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.