Gold prices gain as coronavirus cases surge

Gold prices rose on Tuesday after a fresh wave of coronavirus infections raised concerns over a global economic recovery and bolstered the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Tuesday after a fresh wave of coronavirus infections raised concerns over a global economic recovery and bolstered the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to US$1,908.02 per ounce by 3.21am GMT.

US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at US$1,911.20.

"With rising virus cases globally, especially in the west, gold's appeal as a safe haven is coming to the fore," said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC Bank.

However, gold is likely to stay close to the US$1,900 level until the US presidential election outcome becomes clearer, Mr Lee added.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Many countries, including the United States, Russia and France, are setting records for Covid-19 infections and forcing some of them to impose new restrictions.

Uncertainty over fresh US stimulus has kept gold trading in a range over the past few weeks, with the metal now about 8 per cent away from a record high of US$2,072.50 hit in August.

While US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed hope that an agreement can be reached on the coronavirus relief package before the elections, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday that talks have slowed.

Gold, widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has gained about 26 per cent this year boosted by unprecedented stimulus measures from central banks and governments globally to blunt the economic hit of the pandemic.

"Gold is still looking for that elusive inflationary spark," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi said in a note.

Also supporting gold, the US dollar dipped 0.1 per cent against a basket of currencies.

On the technical front, spot gold may end its bounce around a resistance at US$1,912 per ounce and then retest a support at US$1,887, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver climbed 0.7 per cent to US$24.48 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.7 per cent to US$876.05 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent at US$2,358.77.

REUTERS