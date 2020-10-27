You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold prices gain as coronavirus cases surge

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 12:36 PM

af_gold_271020.jpg
Gold prices rose on Tuesday after a fresh wave of coronavirus infections raised concerns over a global economic recovery and bolstered the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Tuesday after a fresh wave of coronavirus infections raised concerns over a global economic recovery and bolstered the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to US$1,908.02 per ounce by 3.21am GMT.

US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at US$1,911.20.

"With rising virus cases globally, especially in the west, gold's appeal as a safe haven is coming to the fore," said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC Bank.

However, gold is likely to stay close to the US$1,900 level until the US presidential election outcome becomes clearer, Mr Lee added.

SEE ALSO

Zimbabwe mining boss arrested for alleged gold smuggling

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Many countries, including the United States, Russia and France, are setting records for Covid-19 infections and forcing some of them to impose new restrictions.

Uncertainty over fresh US stimulus has kept gold trading in a range over the past few weeks, with the metal now about 8 per cent away from a record high of US$2,072.50 hit in August.

While US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed hope that an agreement can be reached on the coronavirus relief package before the elections, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday that talks have slowed.

Gold, widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has gained about 26 per cent this year boosted by unprecedented stimulus measures from central banks and governments globally to blunt the economic hit of the pandemic.

"Gold is still looking for that elusive inflationary spark," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi said in a note.

Also supporting gold, the US dollar dipped 0.1 per cent against a basket of currencies.

On the technical front, spot gold may end its bounce around a resistance at US$1,912 per ounce and then retest a support at US$1,887, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver climbed 0.7 per cent to US$24.48 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.7 per cent to US$876.05 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent at US$2,358.77.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Canadian energy deal creates Midwestern refining giant amid uncertain demand

US EPA considering E15 labelling changes at petrol pumps: sources

ANA signs up for jet fuel made from renewable materials in Singapore

Sembcorp, SP to create platform with renewable energy cert marketplace, carbon consulting

Zimbabwe mining boss arrested for alleged gold smuggling

Oil drops 3% as virus infections, Libyan oil output rebound

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 12:29 PM
Life & Culture

Lyon's cure for virus blues? A morning of wine and sausage

[LYON] It's just after 10 am at Yann Lalle's tiny restaurant in Lyon, but his temple of French dining isn't serving...

Oct 27, 2020 12:19 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC Q3 profit tumbles 35% as bad loan provisions rise

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings posted a 35 per cent drop in quarterly profit, better than expected, as higher loan loss...

Oct 27, 2020 12:17 PM
Technology

Dell looks to cloud for next chapter amid VMware talks

Dell Technologies Inc unveiled software that could burnish its hybrid-cloud aspirations, in the hardware giant's...

Oct 27, 2020 12:11 PM
Technology

China launches crackdown on mobile web browsers, decries 'chaos' of information

[SHANGHAI] China's top cyber authority said on Monday it would carry out a "rectification" of Chinese mobile...

Oct 27, 2020 12:09 PM
Consumer

JC Penney lenders say they're facing 'economic terrorism'

[NEW YORK] Tensions flared in bankruptcy court Monday over JC Penney's proposed sale to its lenders and landlords,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking Wall Street tumble; STI down 0.4%

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for