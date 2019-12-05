You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold prices gain on mixed US-China trade signals

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 1:13 PM

AK_gold_0512.jpg
Gold prices edged up on Thursday as conflicting signals from Washington and Beijing prolonged the uncertainty about a trade deal, a day after positive comments by US President Donald Trump knocked the bullion off its one-month high.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged up on Thursday as conflicting signals from Washington and Beijing prolonged the uncertainty about a trade deal, a day after positive comments by US President Donald Trump knocked the bullion off its one-month high.

Gold rose to a one-month high of US$1,484 on Wednesday, but settled lower after Mr Trump said that trade talks with China were going "very well". That came a day after Trump dented hopes for a trade resolution when he said an agreement might have to wait until after the US presidential election in November 2020.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,475.18 per ounce by 0435 GMT on Thursday, and US gold futures was flat at US$1,480.50.

"Trump mentioned he is happy to wait a year for the China deal to happen and we are not sure whether the first agreement has been inked yet and that's what everybody is looking for," said Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Gold has always had the safe-haven asset status and people hold on to gold when they don't know what's going to happen ... US dollar has weakened a bit and that has also helped push gold prices at this time."

SEE ALSO

Gold slips on firm US dollar, positive China factory data

The US dollar index extended losses and was down 0.1 per cent, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Gains in bullion, however, were limited as stocks strengthened after Mr Trump's positive comments on trade.

A further 15 per cent US tariff on about US$156 billion worth of Chinese imports is set to take effect on Dec 15. Washington and Beijing have yet to ink a so-called "phase one" agreement announced in October, which had raised hopes of a de-escalation.

Gold has gained about 15 per cent so far this year, which could be its biggest annual gain since 2010, mainly bolstered by the impact of prolonged US-China trade war on global economy.

"With doubts emerging about a US-China trade talk, we expect investor demand for safe-haven assets, such as gold-backed ETFs, to increase," ANZ analysts said in a note.

In other precious metals, palladium remained unchanged at US$1,869.59 per ounce, holding close to a record peak of US$1,873.50. "Tougher environmental regulations are also boosting palladium demand ... As the average loading of palladium in autocatalysts increases, we expect to see an ongoing surge in demand for palladium-rich autocatalysts," ANZ said.

Silver was up 0.3 per cent at US$16.87, while platinum rose 0.5 per cent to US$898.81 per ounce.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Petrobras says it may divest billions more than forecast

China hot-rolled steel coil rises for 6th day amid falling inventories

Exxon's Texas refinery shuts large crude unit to repair leak

Petrobras plans US$34b in dividends by 2024 as debt shrinks

Oil jumps 3% on US stockpiles drop; further Opec output cuts seen

Investors urge Big Oil to follow 'poster child' Repsol's climate pledge

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 01:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit joining FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

MANULIFE US Reit will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index with effect from Dec 23, 2019, the...

Dec 5, 2019 01:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian banks likely to take dividend hit from tougher NZ capital rules

[WELLINGTON] Australia's major banks are facing pain on a new front, as New Zealand's announcement on Thursday of...

Dec 5, 2019 12:58 PM
Banking & Finance

Grab launches GrabPay card to tap Asean's US$300b digital economy

GRAB on Thursday launched GrabPay Card, as the ride-hailing firm pushes deeper into the payments space via an Asean...

Dec 5, 2019 12:53 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petrobras says it may divest billions more than forecast

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's Petrobras could add several billion dollars of assets to its already ambitious five-year...

Dec 5, 2019 12:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

China hot-rolled steel coil rises for 6th day amid falling inventories

[MANILA] Hot-rolled steel coil futures in China rose for a sixth straight session on Thursday, supported by falling...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly