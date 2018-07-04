You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold prices rebound to one-week high amid trade tensions

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 10:01 AM

doc70uxfflevadnt5r3fys_doc6ztdvoj4buum2hg3f5b.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose to a one-week high early on Wednesday, rebounding from a seven-month low touched in the previous session, as the dollar weakened against the yen and an end-of-week deadline loomed for US tariffs on Chinese imports.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,257.51 an ounce as of 0058 GMT. It touched a one-week high of US$1,257.63 earlier in the session. The metal fell to US$1,237.32, its lowest since December 12, in the previous session.

US gold futures were 0.4 per cent higher at US$1,258.70 an ounce. The dollar was down 0.2 per cent against the yen at 110.3 .

China is putting pressure on the European Union to issue a strong joint statement against US President Donald Trump's trade policies at a summit later this month but is facing resistance, European officials said. China's leaders are confident the country can cope with major and external risks, they said at a high-level internal financial meeting, amid financial turbulence at home and rising trade tensions with the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's central bank moved to calm jittery financial markets on Tuesday after the yuan dropped through the psychologically significant 6.7 to the dollar mark, hitting its lowest in almost a year as anxieties over US trade frictions deepened.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Mexico on July 13 to meet President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and discuss immigration, trade, security and development, the US and Mexican governments said on Tuesday.

New orders for US-made goods unexpectedly rose in May, pointing to a strengthening manufacturing sector, but business spending on equipment appeared to have slowed further in the second quarter.

The Bank of Japan is likely to cut its price growth forecasts at a policy meeting later this month as long-term inflation expectations stall, sources said, highlighting the bank's difficulty in hitting its elusive price target.

The European Central Bank's chief economist said on Tuesday he was confident inflation in the euro zone would continue accelerating towards the ECB's target of just under 2 per cent even after the end of its massive bond purchases.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.73 per cent to 803.42 tonnes on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices climb on tightening US market

Trump's tweets hurt oil prices more than help, StanChart says

Venezuela says it will receive US$250m from China to boost oil output

Petrobras suspends major asset sales after justice's decision

Oil settles higher in volatile pre-holiday session

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

singaporecompaniesbills_040716.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Payment performance for local firms dips in Q2, led by wholesale trade

Jul 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Addvalue, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, mm2 Asia, SPH

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening