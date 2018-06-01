Gold prices rise on weaker US dollar, trade tension

Gold prices have risen as the US dollar eases from six-and-a-half-month highs hit earlier this week, with prices further supported by concerns over US-China trade.

GOLD prices rose on Thursday, as the US dollar eased from six-and-a-half-month highs hit earlier this week, with prices further supported by concerns over US-China trade.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,305.87 per ounce by 0652 GMT, but was down 0.7 per cent for the month, in what could be its second straight monthly decline.

US gold futures for June delivery were 0.3 per cent higher at US$1,305.80 per ounce.

"Gold is largely being influenced by how the dollar is moving, and the dollar move overnight is a clear representation of why gold prices have risen this morning," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.3 per cent to 93.873. It touched its highest since early November at 95.025 on Tuesday.

A weaker US dollar makes bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

"Prices are still very dependent on how risk aversion is playing up and the global news surrounding the US-Sino trade tensions as well as the possibility of a North Korea summit - that uncertainty is a big driver for gold prices," Mr Gan added.

China said on Wednesday that it was ready to fight back if Washington was looking for a trade war, days ahead of a planned visit by US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Meanwhile, US and North Korean officials met in New York late on Wednesday in the first of two days of talks about the future of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme and a possible summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

US economic growth slowed slightly more than initially thought in the first quarter as consumer spending rose at its weakest pace in nearly five years. However, tensions over Italy cooled as the country's two main anti-establishment parties renewed efforts to form a government, reducing the prospect of a general election, which had stoked fears that such a vote will effectively be a referendum on the country's euro membership.

"An inherent weakness in the greenback, heightened risks in the global financial system and geopolitical uncertainty will cement safe-haven demand for the longer term," Benjamin Lu, a commodities analyst at Singapore-based broker Phillip Futures, said in a note.

In other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to US$16.58 an ounce and platinum gained 0.7 per cent to US$912.40 an ounce.

Both the metals were headed for a monthly rise of about one per cent, their biggest since January.

Palladium was 0.2 per cent higher at US$987 an ounce and was headed for its biggest monthly gain since December, climbing over 2 per cent. REUTERS