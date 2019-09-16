You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold rallies on concern Saudi attack may presage wider Mideast conflict

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 10:47 AM

AK_gb_1609.jpg
Gold and silver rallied on Monday after a strike against Saudi Arabian oil facilities raised the possibility of retaliatory US military action in the Middle East, with investors seeking haven assets at the start of a week that'll also see critical policy decisions from central banks including the Federal Reserve.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Gold and silver rallied on Monday after a strike against Saudi Arabian oil facilities raised the possibility of retaliatory US military action in the Middle East, with investors seeking haven assets at the start of a week that'll also see critical policy decisions from central banks including the Federal Reserve.

Bullion jumped more than 1.5 per cent as investors gauged the ramifications from the assault against the world's biggest crude-processing facility in Abqaiq and kingdom's second-biggest oil field in Khurais. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo blamed Iran for the disruption, a charge that was rejected by Tehran.

Gold hit a six-year high this month as slowing global growth drove central bank easing, with geopolitical tensions playing a secondary role in supporting prices. After reducing interest rates in July, the Fed is now poised to cut again at its Sept 17-18 meeting. Following the strike over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said the US is "locked and loaded depending on verification" that Iran staged the attack, raising the specter of some form of US military response.

"Gold and silver should be significant beneficiaries of the expected rush to safety, and the impending rounds of central bank rate cuts this week," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp, said in a note. "A continued escalation of tensions, or a move into outright hostilities in the Middle East, could see a US1,600 handle sooner rather than later."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spot bullion climbed as much as 1.6 per cent to US$1,512.14 an ounce and was at US1,506.15 at 10:28 a.m. in Singapore, while silver advanced as much as 3.2 per cent to US$17.9938 an ounce. Platinum also rose, while palladium dropped for a second day after hitting a record last week.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' to respond to Saudi oil attack

Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply

Trump authorises release of oil from US reserves after Saudi attack

Evidence from Saudi oil attack points to Iran, not Yemen: US official

Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Oil dips as demand concerns counter US-China trade hopes

Editor's Choice

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Must Read

1-Net North Data Centre.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to raise S$473.8m to partially fund data centre acquisitions

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

Sep 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Hupsteel, Tee International

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly