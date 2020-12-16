You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold scales one-week high on US stimulus bets, Fed decision awaited

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 12:08 PM

nz_gold_161256.jpg
Gold prices inched higher to a one-week top on Wednesday as the metal built on the previous session's gains on growing hopes for further US stimulus and ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve policy decision.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices inched higher to a one-week top on Wednesday as the metal built on the previous session's gains on growing hopes for further US stimulus and ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve policy decision.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,855.71 per ounce by 3.23am GMT, after hitting its highest since Dec 9 at US$1,857.89. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,860.30.

"The markets are just craving anything in terms of a US stimulus package and news that some bipartisanship emerged last night marginally lifted inflation expectations, benefitting gold," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Top US congressional leaders met Tuesday evening in an attempt to end a standoff on coronavirus relief with one lawmaker saying talks were moving "in the right direction".

Investors now await the Fed's final policy statement of the year, due at 7pm GMT, where it is expected to keep interest rates pinned near zero and signal where rates are headed in the coming years.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The unlikely magic ingredient that would see gold prices fly would be if the Fed potentially entertains a yield curve control programme to keep risk-free rates low," Mr Rodda said.

Keeping gold's gains in check was news that Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine appears set for regulatory authorisation in the United States this week.

While speculative interest in gold has waned as traders shift to buoyant equities, a combination of additional stimulus and asset purchases by the Fed would reignite gold bulls' faith in the metal, Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.6 per cent to US$24.63 an ounce, platinum climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1,041.47 and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to US$2,333.98.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

De Beers raises diamond prices for first time since pandemic

Singapore Port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Australia to launch appeal to WTO over China's barley tariffs

Oil rises as investors focus on vaccine rollout, brush off recovery concerns

Former Shell employee involved in gas oil misappropriation worth US$36.1m

The rising cost to feed animals is squeezing meat producers

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

Strong virus response helps Vietnam's economy weather pandemic

[HANOI] A strong response to the coronavirus pandemic, surging exports and healthy public spending have helped...

Dec 16, 2020 11:59 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rise on vaccines, signs of US stimulus progress

[HONG KONG] Markets rose in Asia on Wednesday thanks to US stimulus talks, Brexit hopes and vaccine rollouts, but a...

Dec 16, 2020 11:54 AM
Consumer

Upmarket toaster maker Balmuda shares pop 88% in Tokyo debut

[TOKYO] Consumer electronics maker Balmuda's shares popped 88 per cent in their Tokyo stock market debut on...

Dec 16, 2020 11:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Ant conducting 'self-review' after US$35b IPO collapses

[NEW YORK] Ant Group chairman Eric Jing has emerged contrite and apologetic from the collapse of the fintech giant's...

Dec 16, 2020 11:39 AM
Consumer

De Beers raises diamond prices for first time since pandemic

[LONDON] De Beers raised diamond prices for the first time since the outbreak of global pandemic, signalling growing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

New quarantine-free bubble may pave way for bigger events in Singapore

Keppel launches second data centre fund with over US$500m first close

Federal Reserve joins world central banks fighting climate change

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for