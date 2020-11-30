You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold set for worst month in four years on vaccine-led stocks rally

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 12:28 PM

rk_gold_301120.jpg
Gold slipped on Monday and was on track for its worst month in four years, as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine-led economic rebound that propelled equities to record highs dulled the metal's safe-haven appeal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold slipped on Monday and was on track for its worst month in four years, as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine-led economic rebound that propelled equities to record highs dulled the metal's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold fell 1.2 per cent to US$1,766.26 per ounce by 3.01am GMT. Gold is down 5.9 per cent so far this month, its biggest monthly decline since November 2016.

US gold futures dropped 0.5 per cent to US$1,772.60.

"Vaccine inspired optimism about an economic bounce is really eroding the attraction of safe-haven investments like gold... the breach of US$1,800 is feeding into the market imagination and appears to be another trigger," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

Vaccine optimism drove the US dollar to a more than two-year low and put world stocks on course for a record month of gains.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Also bolstering risk sentiment was data that showed China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November.

Investors now eye testimony Congressional by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell this week, for clues on the likely direction monetary policy might take.

"The risks are that the Fed will slow down or even halt its bond purchasing programme and that's another reason to be cautious about the outlook for gold," Mr McCarthy added.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result from monetary stimulus.

Wall street bank Citi expects bullion's sell-off to taper in December with support in the mid US$1700s.

"A renewed push above US$2,000/oz in the next three to six months seems likely," the bank added in a note, citing its bearish dollar outlook and low-interest rates as tailwinds.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Silver slipped 3.2 per cent to US$21.96 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.9 per cent to US$954.64 and palladium was down 0.4 per cent at US$2,416.22.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Commodity-finance industry in Singapore gets code of best practices

Field narrows for global miner Rio Tinto's top job

China seeks to import jet fuel ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

Opec+ fails to agree on output-hike delay before big meeting

Opec and its allies are mulling extending output cuts

Opec faces seismic demand split as cartel plots next move

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 12:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong doctor is cleared in massive securities fraud probe

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's securities watchdog has failed to secure convictions in its largest-ever investigation after...

Nov 30, 2020 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

Anger grows at Hong Kong's erratic Covid rules as cases jump

[HONG KONG] As Hong Kong battles a new wave of coronavirus infections with yet another round of social restrictions...

Nov 30, 2020 12:02 PM
Banking & Finance

China central bank offers salve to jittery markets with surprise cash injection

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank surprised markets on Monday with an injection of medium-term cash into the banking...

Nov 30, 2020 11:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Commodity-finance industry in Singapore gets code of best practices

A SET of best practices for commodity financing was rolled out on Monday, the first such code for the industry in...

Nov 30, 2020 11:51 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks fluctuate as virus cases offset vaccine roll-out hopes

[HONG KONG] Asian markets swung on Monday as hopes that vaccines will soon be rolled out played against concerns...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.1%

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Medtecs strategises to be more than a one-hit pandemic wonder

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for