Gold up on bleak US payrolls data; stronger dollar caps gains

Gold prices edged higher on Friday after gloomy US nonfarm payrolls data magnified the economic toll from the coronavirus, although a stronger US dollar capped bullion's advance.

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged higher on Friday after gloomy US nonfarm payrolls data magnified the economic toll from the coronavirus, although a stronger US dollar capped bullion's advance.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent to US$1,619.40 per ounce at 1.32pm EDT (1732 GMT).

US gold futures settled 0.5 per cent higher at US$1,645.70 per ounce.

"Gold continues to be in wait-and-see mode on how bad the global economy will get and how long will the depression-like conditions last," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at broker Oanda.

The US economy shed 701,000 jobs in March, ending a historic 113 straight months of employment growth, as stringent measures to control the coronavirus outbreak hurt businesses and factories, confirming a recession is underway.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The US dollar firmed against rivals, edging towards a more than 2 per cent weekly rise, as global recession fears intensified.

"Most traders would expect gold to be higher" after the payrolls data, Mr Moya said.

"Gold's problem is that supply tightness is easing and the dollar continues to grind higher. "Ultimately gold will shine from all the fiscal and monetary stimulus being pumped into markets globally," he added.

Swiss precious metals refinery PAMP has been given permission by local authorities to restart operations and will begin processing at less than 50 per cent capacity, it said on Friday.

On Thursday, gold gained more than 1 per cent after the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits last week shot to a record high as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the pandemic.

Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million, with more than 53,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed on Friday.

"Technically, even when everything sold off in the market, gold sold off the least. That tells you gold is strong, people want to own it. So theoretically, gold should be the leading asset for the next six to eight months," said Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors.

Reflecting investors' interest in bullion, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.3 per cent to 971.97 tonnes on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, palladium slipped 2.1 per cent to US$2,166.37 an ounce, putting it on track for a weekly decline of 4.8 per cent. Platinum dipped 1.5 per cent to US$716.23, and was down 3.2 per cent so far this week. Silver shed 1.4 per cent to US$14.33 per ounce.

REUTERS