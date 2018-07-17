You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Goldman Sachs expects volatile oil market, prices between US$70 and US$80 per barrel

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 3:39 PM

[BENGALURU] Investment bank Goldman Sachs expects volatile oil prices in the short-term on the back of uncertainty over possible disruptions to supply, with benchmark Brent crude in a US$70-80 per barrel range.

Oil prices have declined sharply the past week as the Sino-U.S. trade war intensifies and were hovering below US$72 per barrel on Tuesday, not far from their lowest since mid-April.

"Production disruptions and large supply shifts driven by U.S. political decisions are the drivers of this new fundamental volatility, with demand remaining robust so far," the bank said in a note dated Monday.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing countries to cut all imports of Iranian oil from November as it reimposes sanctions over Tehran's nuclear programme. But U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that in certain cases, there could be waivers for countries that need more time to wind down imports of oil from Iran.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The uncertainty on the magnitude and timing of the supply shifts has muddied the near-term outlook for oil fundamentals," Goldman said, adding that it continued to expect high supply volatility with potential for further disruptions.

"These supply shifts, alongside the ongoing surge in Saudi production, create the risk that the oil market moves into surplus in third-quarter 2018," the bank said.

However, prices are expected to get some support longer term as global oil inventories are weak, according to the bank.

"Ultimately, global inventories are low, oil demand remains robust and we still expect a deficit once US secondary sanctions are reintroduced."

Goldman said it still expects Brent to retest US$80 per barrel, although this may occur only late this year depending on US oil policies, rather than this summer as it previously expected.

The bank added that the recent escalation in trade tensions was unlikely to have much impact on its 2018 oil demand growth view, but would likely create downside risks to its 2019 oil demand growth forecast of 1.6 million barrels per day.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

temasek_bloomberg.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek expands US footprint with a wary eye on trade tensions

Jul 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ST Engineering, NeraTel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening