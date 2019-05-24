You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Goldman says buy commodities in worst weekly slump this year

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 12:05 PM

BP_Goldman_240519_55.jpg
Goldman Sachs Group says, cautiously, that's an opportunity to buy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Commodity prices are heading for their worst week this year.

Goldman Sachs Group says, cautiously, that's an opportunity to buy.

While rising macro concerns and escalating trade tensions have weighed on metals and agriculture prices, those risks are starting to be offset by the return of backwardation and a positive carry, analysts including Sabine Schels said in a May 23 note.

The S&P GSCI commodity index is generating positive roll returns for the first time in eight months and the bank is forecasting a three-month return of 6.1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investor confidence in global economic growth has been crippled by the prolonged trade war between the US and China, hurting commodities from copper to crude oil.

The S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Index is down about 4 per cent this week, heading for the biggest loss since December, as the US considers cutting off the flow of vital American technology to five Chinese companies in an escalation of tensions.

Goldman cautiously views the recent decline in prices as a buying opportunity.

The bank said it sees an eventual trade deal between the two countries as more likely than not and that would boost demand for cyclical commodities in the second half.

Meanwhile, tightening physical supplies for crude oil to live cattle and zinc is creating positive carry for flipping over futures contracts at expiration.

"Zinc backwardation has steepened on sharp inventory drawdowns, even though prices have dropped recently, while the petroleum product markets have tightened on refinery outages," Goldman said.

"Combined with modest near term spot price upside, the risk-reward thus reinforces adding length despite the current macro-induced volatility. This positive energy carry contributes to our expectations of positive commodity returns near-term."

The base metals sector in particular is cheap again, with copper trading below US$6,000 a tonne relative to an incentive price of US$7,000.

Livestock and soft materials also offer value, according to Goldman.

Crude and iron ore, which have rallied this year on tight supplies, would require further disruptions for more upside.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Chinese steel futures slide on oversupply concerns

Mexico promises 138.7b pesos in tax relief for troubled Pemex

Trump unveils US$16b aid for farmers hurt by China trade war

Oil plummets, on track for biggest weekly drop in 2019

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

Freeing up Singapore's power market bittersweet for businesses

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan

Must Read

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust IPO's public offer undersubscribed amid market volatility

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

BP_Commerce Department _240519_27.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

US now proposes tariffs on nations with undervalued currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening