You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Group of giant new tankers lines up to ship diesel out of Asia

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 7:35 AM

[LONDON] A fleet of giant newly built oil tankers is gearing up to ship diesel out of East Asia.

Five very large crude carriers (VLCC), which typically carry about 2 million barrels of oil each, are currently positioned in the seas off China's eastern and southern coasts, according to shipping intelligence and tracking company Kpler. Two more newbuilds are set to swell that fleet shortly. If all were fully loaded, they would haul a total approaching what is currently held in independent storage in Europe's key trading hub of the Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp ports.

"It's a large volume coming at once," said Olivier Jakob, director at Petromatrix GmbH in Zug, Switzerland.

China is boosting output, with more refinery capacity coming online, while weak local demand for middle distillates is helping to push products west, said Mr Jakob. The start of refinery maintenance season in Europe also stoking Western demand for the fuel. China's first round of export quotas also signaled an increase in diesel exports at the start of the year, while independent gasoil/diesel stocks in ARA are at their lowest seasonally since 2014.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Three of the seven VLCCs highlighted by Kpler - the San Ramon Voyager, Ascona and Olympic Laurel -- have already taken on board a combined 3.5 million barrels of diesel, according to a Bloomberg calculation from Kpler data, but are not yet fully loaded. Of the remaining four, one is currently loading, one is en route to Singapore where it may take on product, and two have yet to fully leave their construction yards.

"We expect the majority of these cargoes to head west around the Cape of Good Hope," said Eli Powell, a Kpler analyst. Discharging is likely in northwest Europe, with possible partial discharges in West Africa.

"European demand conditions are quite favourable," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas in London. "It would make sense to try to move a lot of volume into Europe in short order to meet that demand."

The surge in Asian exports mirrors an increase in shipments of oil products, much of it diesel, from India and the Middle East into Europe in recent weeks. January's monthly arrivals from India are set to hit their highest since at least 2017, and shipments from the Persian Gulf will be at their highest since July last year.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

US oil up 1% on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs

About 50 industry groups appeal for end to US metals tariffs

Indonesia releases new rules on export revenue repatriation for resources

Commodity investors fear the future in the Trump era: Goldman

StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain

Indonesia releases new rules on export revenue repatriation for resources

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

Must Read

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Transport

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening