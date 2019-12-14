You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds grow more bullish on coffee as Brazil’s reserves vanish

Sat, Dec 14, 2019 - 1:16 PM

[NEW YORK] Top coffee supplier Brazil is running out of reserves, and investors are taking note.

In the season ending Sept 30, Brazilian reserves may plummet to the lowest since at least in 1962, when US government records begin, according to Department of Agriculture projections released Friday.

While a lower crop this year is partly responsible for the slide, record domestic use in Brazil and world demand is taking every bean grown in the country. Global output growth stagnated in recent years because low prices discouraged investments in countries like Colombia and Central America. To be sure, a bigger biennial crop in 2020-21 in Brazil may bring relief to supplies.

Arabica coffee futures in New York on Friday capped a fourth straight weekly gain and are up about 30 per cent this quarter, the top performer among major traded commodities. That's after prices reached the lowest level since 2005 earlier this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As of Dec 10, hedge funds had increased their net-bullish holdings on arabica futures and options to the highest in three years, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed Friday. The data also showed gross shorts by commercial traders, which includes producers, are rising, as they sold on rallies.

SEE ALSO

Asia coffee: Sluggish trade in Vietnam on low prices, Indonesia quiet

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Trudeau says Canadian farmers hit by trade disputes should be helped faster

Pork crisis makes pig farmer world’s fastest-rising billionaire

Oil nears 3-month high as trade hopes, UK election boost sentiment

Singapore Nov marine fuel sales hit 8-month high; low-sulphur soars to record

Singapore's marine fuel sales hit 8-month high in Nov, low sulphur soars to record

Miner BHP Group's chief transformation officer to depart

BREAKING

Dec 14, 2019 02:22 PM
Government & Economy

Modi risks losing focus on Indian economy as protests build

[NEW DELHI] A new law on Indian citizenship is threatening to pull Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus away from a...

Dec 14, 2019 02:11 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Ant Financial, US asset manager Vanguard announce China advisory venture

[SHANGHAI] Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services and US asset management firm The Vanguard Group have...

Dec 14, 2019 01:43 PM
Technology

TikTok owner forms JV with state media in blockchain, AI

[HONG KONG] ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, started a joint venture with a state-owned Chinese media group to...

Dec 14, 2019 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

Divers search for remaining bodies from NZ volcanic eruption

[WELLINGTON] Divers searched seas around New Zealand's volatile White Island Saturday for two people still missing...

Dec 14, 2019 12:27 PM
Government & Economy

Victorious Johnson urges Britain to move past Brexit divide

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Britons to put years of bitter divisions over the country's European...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly