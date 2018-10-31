You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL ENERGY WEEK

Higher grants to help firms boost energy efficiency

Wed, Oct 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

Singapore

TRADE and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing announced on Tuesday new and increased grants to bolster the energy efficiency of Singapore businesses as the world transitions to a lower carbon economy.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Economic Development Board (EDB) are

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

2018-08-06T020906Z_849570435_RC11428E7600_RTRMADP_3_OCBC-RESULTS.JPG
Oct 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC hikes rate on rollover credit; other banks may follow

BT_20181031_YOENBLOC31_3603688.jpg
Oct 31, 2018
Real Estate

Golden Mile Complex may stay - even with en bloc

BT_20181031_ANGGIC31_3603682.jpg
Oct 31, 2018
Government & Economy

China's growth potential remains unmatched despite risks: GIC

Most Read

1 In search of e-commerce proxies among Singapore stocks
2 Lion Air jet with 189 on board crashes into sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta
3 Hot stock: Creative Technology jumps 12.5% with Super X-Fi's US debut set for Nov 1
4 SGX RegCo to relook exit offers, voting requirements for delistings
5 Singapore dollar 'too strong' relative to external and domestic factors: DBS Group Research
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-08-06T020906Z_849570435_RC11428E7600_RTRMADP_3_OCBC-RESULTS.JPG
Oct 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC hikes rate on rollover credit; other banks may follow

BT_20181031_YOENBLOC31_3603688.jpg
Oct 31, 2018
Real Estate

Golden Mile Complex may stay - even with en bloc

BT_20181031_ANGGIC31_3603682.jpg
Oct 31, 2018
Government & Economy

China's growth potential remains unmatched despite risks: GIC

BT_20181031_NBBUDGET31_3603786.jpg
Oct 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Budget aims for bipartisan support for soft Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening