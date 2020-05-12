You are here

Hin Leong shipping unit Ocean Tankers granted interim judicial management

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 5:40 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

SINGAPORE'S largest oil tanker operator Ocean Tankers, part of the troubled mighty Hin Leong empire, was granted interim judicial management (IJM) by the Singapore High Court on Tuesday.

The Business Times understands that the court has appointed Ernst & Young’s Angela Ee and Purandar Rao as the interim judicial managers.

(Story to come)

