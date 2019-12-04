You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Hyundai Heavy says trying to allay Singapore's concerns over Daewoo shipyard merger

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 12:36 PM

nz_hyundaiheavy_041219.jpg
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings said on Wednesday it is working with Singaporean regulators to alleviate concerns of its US$2 billion merger with rival shipbuilder Daewoo crimping competition in the South-east Asian maritime hub.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings said on Wednesday it is working with Singaporean regulators to alleviate concerns of its US$2 billion merger with rival shipbuilder Daewoo crimping competition in the South-east Asian maritime hub.

Plans to combine the world's two biggest shipbuilders announced in January require regulatory approval in South Korea, Singapore, China, Japan, Kazakhstan and the European Union, a Hyundai spokesman told Reuters. So far, only Kazakhstan has approved the deal, he said.

"We believe Singaporean authorities are taking a cautious approach to make a decision about the deal between the two big market players," the spokesman said.

"We will do our best to complete this well," he said, referring to Singapore's review. He did not give details on how the firm is addressing Singapore's concerns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering declined comment beyond saying Hyundai is leading the regulatory approval process.

SEE ALSO

Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on SIA pact with Malaysia Airlines

Singaporean regulators have said the deal between the two South Korean firms threatens to remove competition in the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, container ships and oil tankers to Singaporean customers.

"There are concerns that the proposed transaction will remove competition between two main suppliers of these commercial vessels, to the detriment of customers in Singapore," Competition and Consumer Commission Singapore said in statement.

The regulator also said there were concerns over whether other suppliers will be able to compete with the new entity, and that barriers to entry for new players and expansion, particularly with regards LNG carriers, may be high.

The regulator has completed an initial review and a more detailed study could take around four months to complete, it said.

Hyundai was ranked the world's biggest shipbuilder by order backlogs as of last year, with Daewoo second, according to Hyundai. The firms hold a combined market share of 21.2 per cent, followed by Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding at 6.6 per cent, showed data from Clarksons Research.

The merger comes as the worldwide shipbuilding sector recovers from a global economic downturn that led to massive losses, widespread job cuts and, in 2017, the US$2.6 billion bailout of Daewoo.

The downturn also hit Singapore's offshore sector, and a US$3 billion bid in October from state investor Temasek Holdings to buy control of Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp has sparked talk of further consolidation.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China's restaurants feel the heat as pork supplies plunge

ExxonMobil completes maintenance work at Singapore chemical plant

Indonesia aims to start making green diesel in 2022

Thousands of Thyssenkrupp steelworkers protest against German job cuts

Opec, Russia debate deeper oil cuts as new glut looms

Institutions have subscribed for 5.9b shares of Aramco IPO: lead bankers

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 01:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia bans life-insurance cold call sales after inquiry revealed abuses

[BENGALURU] Australia's corporate regulator on Wednesday banned telephone sales of life insurance after an inquiry...

Dec 4, 2019 12:58 PM
Transport

United Airlines buys 50 Airbus aircraft worth US$6.5b to replace Boeing 757s

[NEW YORK] United Airlines said Tuesday it had ordered 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, worth an estimated US$6.5 billion...

Dec 4, 2019 12:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's restaurants feel the heat as pork supplies plunge

[BEIJING] Cao Xianli, the owner of a "ribs and rice" restaurant in eastern China's Qingdao city, is facing his...

Dec 4, 2019 12:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil completes maintenance work at Singapore chemical plant

[SINGAPORE] ExxonMobil said on Wednesday that it has completed maintenance work at its Singapore chemical plant.

Dec 4, 2019 12:38 PM
Garage

Ping An's fintech halo is losing its glow

[HONG KONG] A Chinese fintech glow is burning less brightly. Insurance titan Ping An just kicked off plans to take...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly